Where MSU's Jeremy Fears Jr. Turns After All-American Season

Jeremy Fears Jr. is on a trajectory where he can become one of the best players in Michigan State basketball history.

Fears exploded during his redshirt sophomore year in 2025-26. He led the Spartans with 15.2 points per game and led the nation with 9.4 assists per contest. There is really no way to undervalue Fears' value to MSU last season. He wasn't the most talented or best player in the nation, but if college basketball had an "MVP" award, Fears would get lots of votes.

Next Steps for Fears

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. looks on during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Louisville at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The decision is now between the NBA and at least one more season at MSU for Fears. He declared for the NBA Draft on April 10 while maintaining his college eligibility (incoming transfer Anton Bonke is also going through the draft process).

Fears was also invited last Friday to this year's NBA Combine, which will be held from May 10-17 in Chicago. Only 73 players, Fears included, were invited this year. He was also the only Michigan State player to get invited.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. gets back on defense against Indiana on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

A final decision from Fears has to be made within the next three weeks. The deadline for early entrants to withdraw from NBA Draft consideration is at the end of the day on May 27. All indications are that Fears should remove himself from the draft pool, though, and return to East Lansing next season.

Financial reasons are the main reason for that. If he were to stick with the NBA Draft, he would probably either get picked in the second round or not get selected at all. Fears would be within his rights to ask for several million bucks from Tom Izzo and Michigan State, which might net him more money than some of the later first-round picks.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

How Fears Can Improve Future Stock

One of the main reasons Fears probably doesn't have a ton of NBA traction is the lack of a reliable three-point shot. Not many guards survive in today's game without being a serious threat from deep. Fears shot 32.1% from behind the arc last season while taking 3.1 attempts per game.

The good news is that I think Fears is very close to unlocking that shot. His percentage technically dipped from the year before, but volume increased, and his form looked more polished. Fears also became a very consistent mid-range shooter last season. He just needs to be able to stretch that range out a bit more.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. hunches over during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI