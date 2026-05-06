Where MSU's Jeremy Fears Jr. Turns After All-American Season
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Jeremy Fears Jr. is on a trajectory where he can become one of the best players in Michigan State basketball history.
Fears exploded during his redshirt sophomore year in 2025-26. He led the Spartans with 15.2 points per game and led the nation with 9.4 assists per contest. There is really no way to undervalue Fears' value to MSU last season. He wasn't the most talented or best player in the nation, but if college basketball had an "MVP" award, Fears would get lots of votes.
Next Steps for Fears
The decision is now between the NBA and at least one more season at MSU for Fears. He declared for the NBA Draft on April 10 while maintaining his college eligibility (incoming transfer Anton Bonke is also going through the draft process).
Fears was also invited last Friday to this year's NBA Combine, which will be held from May 10-17 in Chicago. Only 73 players, Fears included, were invited this year. He was also the only Michigan State player to get invited.
A final decision from Fears has to be made within the next three weeks. The deadline for early entrants to withdraw from NBA Draft consideration is at the end of the day on May 27. All indications are that Fears should remove himself from the draft pool, though, and return to East Lansing next season.
Financial reasons are the main reason for that. If he were to stick with the NBA Draft, he would probably either get picked in the second round or not get selected at all. Fears would be within his rights to ask for several million bucks from Tom Izzo and Michigan State, which might net him more money than some of the later first-round picks.
How Fears Can Improve Future Stock
One of the main reasons Fears probably doesn't have a ton of NBA traction is the lack of a reliable three-point shot. Not many guards survive in today's game without being a serious threat from deep. Fears shot 32.1% from behind the arc last season while taking 3.1 attempts per game.
The good news is that I think Fears is very close to unlocking that shot. His percentage technically dipped from the year before, but volume increased, and his form looked more polished. Fears also became a very consistent mid-range shooter last season. He just needs to be able to stretch that range out a bit more.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika