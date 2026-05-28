MSU's Jervis, Taylor Make Cut for Team USA U18 Roster

Two incoming Spartans are getting the chance to represent their country in international competition.

In a news-packed Wednesday, USA Basketball announced its 12-man under-18 roster it will be rolling with from June 1-7 in Leon, Mexico, at the FIBA Men's AmeriCup. Shooting guard Jasiah Jervis and center Ethan Taylor , who will both be freshmen at Michigan State soon, both made the final roster.

Introducing the 2026 USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team 🤩



🇺🇸 #USABMU18 pic.twitter.com/yUUus6Tx5F — USABJNT (@usabjnt) May 27, 2026

More on Jervis, Taylor

Both Jervis and Taylor are pretty highly-touted recruits. Jervis is the highest-ranked recruit on MSU's 2026 class , which is currently placed fifth in the country on 247Sports . He's the very first player off the site's list of 5-star recruits, becoming the very first 4-star prospect at 31st overall on the site's composite rankings.

Jervis will be a heavy part of the Spartans' rotation this coming season. He's going to contend for a starting job at the two, though Jordan Scott and Kur Teng could both push him for a spot. It wouldn't feel that surprising if Jervis only needed one season in East Lansing, really.

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis is the Journal News/ lohud Boys Basketball Private School Player of the Year March 26, 2026. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taylor is considered to be a more raw prospect, but making this team is a very good sign for his development. He's not too far behind Jervis in the rankings at 38th overall in the class, including fourth among centers.

He's going to get minutes right away, too. Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke is the expected starter, but Tom Izzo is still going to be looking to Taylor and redshirt sophomore Jesse McCulloch a bunch for production off the bench.

Schedule for Team USA, How To Watch

Sep 10, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Detail view of logo on court before an international exhibition basketball game game between the United States and Japan at the Charles E. Smith Center at George Washington University. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

What's also nice is that it will be very easy for fans to watch Jervis and Taylor play. Every single game of the AmeriCup this year will be streamed live on FIBA's YouTube channel .

Team USA's first game is set for June 1 against Argentina, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Americans will then play Mexico the next day at 10 p.m. ET. Group play wraps up for the United States on June 4 against Brazil at 5 p.m. ET.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo walks in with his staff against Louisville in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

There are semifinal play-in games on the fifth, the semifinals on the sixth, and the final on the seventh.

The United States is the favorite, as it usually is in international competitions for basketball. It has won this event 11 times in 13 attempts. That includes an active streak of seven in a row that stretches back to 2010.

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis (25) during game against Iona during CHSAA AA quarterfinal at Fordham University in the Bronx March 1, 2026. Stepinac won the game 67-51. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images