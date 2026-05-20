One Strength To Know About Every Incoming MSU Freshman

The incoming freshman class is one of the biggest points of optimism for Michigan State basketball next season.

Featuring four upper-tier 4-star recruits, the Spartans' class is currently ranked fifth in the country on the 247Sports Composite . Here is one strength for each incoming recruit and how it will affect their careers at MSU:

Jervis: Offensive Versatility

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis is the Journal News/lohud Boys Basketball Private School Player of the Year March 26, 2026. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jasiah Jervis is probably going to be the most important freshman right away. He's the highest-ranked prospect in Michigan State's class, wrapping up at 31st overall on the 247Sports Composite. Jervis was also the No. 6 shooting guard in the class of 2026, as well as the No. 4 overall recruit from New York.

The main reason why Jervis can be a difference-maker right away is that he fills a pretty obvious need right away, though. Everyone is on pins and needles about the decision for Jeremy Fears Jr. --- either way, MSU needed a worthwhile sidekick for Fears at the two all season this past winter and spring.

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis (25) tries to get around Iona Prep’s Elijah Joseph (13) during basketball action in the Crusader Classic at the Westchester County Center Jan. 3, 2026. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four players had a shot at being the starting shooting guard. Both Divine Ugochukwu (transferred to LSU) and Trey Fort (done with college) have exited the program, so that's moot for them. Kur Teng got a look, but that was very early in the season. Jordan Scott showed a ton of promise after moving into the starting lineup, but slumped later in the season.

Jervis is probably a better all-around scorer than all of them right away. He's not the ball-handler Fears is, but he's good enough to create some offense of his own and also run the pick-and-roll on occasion. There's just more offensive versatility with Jervis at the two.

Medlock: Scoring off Bench

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr., left, shakes hands with Jalahn McClellan after beating Flint Carman-Ainsworth in the Division 1 state semifinal on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether Fears is back or not, Carlos Medlock Jr. will also play a big part in next season's story. The Detroit-area native ranked 50th overall in this year's class, ending up fourth among point guards. Medlock, standing at 5-foot-11, is the most skilled member of the current class.

Simply put, this guy can score the basketball. He averaged 16.9 points per game while shooting 44% from three across 15 games this past EYBL Scholastic season, playing for Link Academy in Missouri. In a roster packed full of elite recruits, Medlock was given a pretty tremendous amount of freedom to run Link Academy's offense.

East Lansing's JL Branson, right, guards Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. during the first quarter in the Division 1 state final on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Having that reliable backup point guard (Medlock probably won't be a backup for long) was another big thing missing for Michigan State last season. This was especially so after Ugochukwu's injury, though he had been shifting some of his focus to being the two-guard after others struggled there.

Whether you're comparing Medlock to Ugochukwu or Denham Wojcik , he's a more versatile offensive player than both of them. I'd probably take Ugochukwu's length on defense over Medlock's smaller frame, but the Spartans have been further away on the offensive end from being title contender-caliber than they have been on the defensive end.

Taylor: Raw Size

Center Ethan Taylor on an official visit to Michigan State. | Ethan Taylor / Michigan State Basketball

One of Medlock's teammates at Link Academy was now-MSU teammate Ethan Taylor . He's above Medlock in the rankings at No. 38 overall and fourth among centers, but Medlock is probably the more ready-made player at the college level.

Taylor's potential is undeniable, though. He's right there at seven feet tall and has a 7-foot-3 wingspan. Taylor also has a pretty built-up frame for a high school recruit; there's a lot more muscle on him than when Carson Cooper was a freshman.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo watches from the sideline against North Dakota State during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

There will be minutes waiting for Taylor next season. He'll be competing for positioning with 7-foot-2 Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke and returning redshirt sophomore Jesse McCulloch for playing time at the five.

Taylor isn't the most polished player on the offensive end, but he's still got enough skill to convert post touches and to be a real lob threat on pick-and-rolls. I still think it'll take a year or so before Taylor can really be unleashed, but the projection is very optimistic, which is why he's ranked as high as he is.

Avent: Length, Stretch Ability

Bergen Catholic #0 Julius Avent make his entrance. Ridgewood boys basketball hosts Bergen Catholic in a game on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. | Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I know I said one strength, but I'm a bit torn on two things for the final member of the class, Julius Avent . He's ranked 87th overall in the class of 2026, also being the second-best prospect from New Jersey.

Avent is a pretty standard height for a power forward at 6-foot-7, but his wingspan is a much longer 7-foot-3. That's the same length as Taylor's, and his standing reach has been measured at 8-foot-11. That makes Avent's projection as a defender extremely bright, since it makes it easier to contest and block shots.

Julius Avent, of Bergen Catholic, tries to moves past Jules Cleveland, of Teaneck, Sunday, February 15, 2026, in Hackensack. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some guys with arms that long also struggle to shoot. Avent doesn't have that problem. He made 131 threes during his three full seasons playing for Bergen Catholic.

He's not going to come in and immediately shoot 45% from deep, but there is a more developed jump shot in his arsenal than plenty of younger power forwards.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shakes the hand of an Ohio State assistant before a game at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI