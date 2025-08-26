WATCH: MSU DC Joe Rossi Previews WMU, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State is preparing for its season opener against Western Michigan, and the Spartans can ill-afford to take their opponent lightly.
The Broncos' offense is one that's a little difficult for Michigan State to prepare for, considering new additions and the question mark at quarterback.
But defensive coordinator Joe Rossi will have his unit ready.
Rossi previewed the matchup when he addressed the media on Tuesday.
You can watch below:
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith previewed Friday's matchup at his press conference on Monday. Below is a partial transcript of his opening statement:
Jonathan Smith
Smith: "Always an exciting time of year to get started. Obviously, a lot of it started January, all the way back, months of trying to improve. right? Bigger, stronger and faster in the weight room, spring ball, summer, all of that.
"Something that definitely adds to the excitement is campus, students being back on campus. everything opening up, First day of class, so there's a lot of energy around. I want to thank the fans that came out for 'Meet the Spartans' last Thursday. I thought that was a really meaningful event for our guys to see the appreciation they had, and getting around our fans was big-time stuff.
"Counting on a record-sized student section this coming Friday that adds to our energy and creating a home-field advantage. We're looking forward to that. I think of some cool, unique things with the tailgate at Munn Field that's going to take place on Friday. So, just a lot going on to add to the excitement with this particular game and this season. I know our guys are ready to go out there with all the work they've put in.
"Haven't been able to talk about it a ton -- we announced captains a while ago. But really proud of those five guys that represent us. And again, the team votes, the team came up with this. And I actually did something on the side with coaches, just to kind of get their feel of where they would place it, and they had the same top five. So, that just confirmed to me that Jordan Hall, Aidan Chiles, Matt Gulbin, Quindarius Dunnigan and Sam Edwards were the right choices for that.
"We will do an honorary captain weekly. I have always believed in that in regards to -- we got a lot of guys that got votes, felt like they influenced leadership on the team, things take place during the year, guys are doing great things, and we will continue to have that. We'll find out later in the week on who that is for this week.
"And so, like I said, a lot of work's gone into it, a lot of excitement. And we've got a lot of respect for our first opponent. I mean, Western Michigan's coming in here, Coach (Lance) Taylor does a nice job. You look at his background, in his third year. Got that team playing physical and tough. Obviously, we've been digesting all of their last season, what that thing looks like."
