Spartan Commit Joey Caudill Takes the Field Tonight

The Michigan State Spartans have been one of the better programs when it comes to the recruiting class of 2026. They have landed many different prospects at many different levels, as they have landed players from all over the country.
One of the states that they have landed multiple commitments out of is Ohio. They have landed the commitment of many different prospects, including their first commit in the class. Their first commit in the class was Joey Caudill. Caudill, a three-star tight end, is one of the better players in the class, who is also one of the most athletic players at the same time. He continues to impress teams, but he remains locked in with the Michigan State staff and the Michigan State program.
Spartans Commit Joey Caudill Takes the Field Tonight
Caudill plays for one of the most intriguing teams in Ohio, Lexington High School, which is set to begin its season tonight against Ontario High School. This will be one to watch, as the Spartan commit and his team will be entering this game as the underdogs, even though they are the home team. Ontario is ranked as the 159th best program in the state of Ohio, while Caudill's program is ranked as the 284th best team in the state according to MaxPreps.
Prior to the season. Caudill detailed his goals as well as what the preparation for this season looked like when he recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
"To be the most prepared guy on the field and physically be in the best shape," Caudill said. "I think early on in the season it goes a long way."
He would then discuss his personal goals.
"I want to be Ohio Mr. Football," Caudill said. "I wanna prove that I’m the best all-around football player in the state."
Next, Caudill would discuss his team's goals for the season.
"We want to win the conference and make a deep playoff run," he said. "Get back to the Sweet 16 and go even further."
Finally, Caudill would discuss his success mindset.
"Having fun with my team and winning a lot of games," he said. "It’s our last time playing together as a group, and I want to enjoy every last second with them."
