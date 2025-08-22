Spartan Commit Tristan Comer Preparing for Season Opener
The Michigan State Spartans have had an underrated class of 2026 ever since they began landing many of their top targets, which primarily started to happen in the month of June. Before June hit, they had a total of four commits in the class, and they now have a total of 22 commits in the cycle, which is far better than many expected after the slow start that they got off to.
They landed many prospects that were at the top of their board, including a recruit that I feel could make a case for the most underrated player that is committed to the Spartans in the 2026 recruiting class. That player is Tristan Comer. Comer, a three-star offensive tackle, was recruited by many different schools heavily, including the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Oregon State Beavers and the Northwestern Wildcats.
Michigan State commit Tristan Comer is getting ready for final high school season
Comer plays high school football in the state of Michigan and is one of the better in-state commits that the Spartans have landed. He is set to begin his season next week. Unlike typical days of the week that games are primarily played on, he and Freeland High School are set to begin his season on a Thursday, as his first game is Aug. 28 against Saginaw United High School. This game is a non-league game that he will be playing on the road.
Comer detailed his upcoming season in the past with Michigan State Spartans On SI. You can read that article HERE.
"Really focus in on small details about our offense and defense, life heavy and often with power, and focus on building memories with a great group of guys," Comer said.
The prospect has already set a personal goal.
"My personal goal is the be the best player on the field at all times and to dominate my competition so that I can end the season knowing I did the best I could," said Comer.
Comer detailed his team's goals.
"The team's goal is to win a state championship," he said. "We’ve been close every year, but I know we have the push to finally get there."
Comer explained what would make his final high school season a success.
"A successful season for me would be going undefeated and winning a state championship as that is the final goal or if we lose, it be with zero mistakes from every player," he said.
