Key Stats MSU Must Improve in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans did not have the best season in 2024.
Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff are preparing players for the 2025 season and telling them to forget what happened last year.
The team missed a bowl game for the third consecutive season, but the Spartans are ready to turn the page and focus on the upcoming year. There is reason to be excited about what Smith can do during his second season in East Lansing.
However, the Spartans should still consider areas where they can improve. They were not good in multiple departments, and they must be better if they want to return to a bowl game this season.
So, what are three key areas in which MSU must improve its stature? Let’s break them down.
Red zone efficiency
The Spartans were 114th in the country in red zone efficiency last season, scoring a touchdown or kicking a field goal on 76 percent of their drives.
The team did not put many points on the board last season, and improving in the red zone is a key way it can do that more often in 2025. With an improved run game, MSU should be able to more easily punch the ball in with its running backs.
That will lead to more play-action opportunities and chances for Aidan Chiles to use his legs in the red zone. Things should be better inside the 20 for this team.
Sacks
It goes without saying how bad MSU was at rushing the passer in 2025.
The Spartans totaled one and a half sacks per game, which ranked 111th in the nation. If your defense cannot get after the quarterback, the rest of the unit will suffer.
With another year in defensive coordinator Joe Rossi’s system and new faces to help the pass-rush, the Spartans should be better at pressuring the quarterback this season. If they do, expect the rest of the defense to improve.
Third-down conversions
MSU only converted 38 percent of its third-down opportunities last season, which was the fourth-worst mark in the Big Ten.
Keeping drives alive is one way to put more points on the board, and the Spartans cannot do that if they are going three-and-out all the time. The team loves punter Ryan Eckley, but MSU would prefer if he did not see the field as much this season.
Smith should have this offense more comfortable, and Aidan Chiles should execute play calls better. The team should be on the field more often offensively in 2025.
Keep up with all of our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to tell us what you think MSU should improve on when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.