Which MSU Position Battle is Most Pivotal?
The Michigan State Spartans are working their way through fall camp as they prepare for the 2025 season.
MSU is holding competitions at multiple spots, and none may be more important than the cornerback battle. The team has few proven options, and many starting roles are up for grabs.
The Spartans’ top two cornerbacks from last season, Charles Brantley and Ed Woods, are no longer on the team, so Jonathan Smith and Blue Adams are looking for players to replace them.
MSU has struggled to build a competent secondary in the last few seasons, as the 2018 squad was the last group to rank inside the top half of the country in pass defense.
Could this be the year the Spartans build a team reminiscent of the "No Fly Zone?" Probably not, but fans will be happy if the team can be at least an average secondary.
Looking at defensive coordinator Joe Rossi’s defense, we expect the team to start two outside corners and a slot defender. That is consistent with the 4-2-5 system he has always run, and that should continue this season.
Texas State transfer Joshua Eaton will hold down one outside corner spot. He has impressed the staff since he arrived in December, and he appears to be far ahead of all the other cornerbacks on the roster.
The starting slot cornerback job should go to Eastern Illinois transfer NiJhay Burt. He enters his senior season after playing at a high level in the OVC-Big South conference for three seasons.
That leaves one starting job available, although the team will likely rotate players in that spot.
UConn transfer Malcolm Bell’s experience may allow him to win the job, but many players will compete for that spot, including East Carolina transfer Dontavius Nash and returning Spartans Chance Rucker and Jeremiah Hughes.
MSU has a few freshmen capable of seeing the field, as priority recruit Aydan West remained committed to and signed with the team, despite multiple schools pursuing him. Will he have a chance to earn snaps?
No matter how the Spartans’ cornerback room shakes out, it is imperative that the team gets good play out of that group. It has been too many years, and things could finally come together this season.
