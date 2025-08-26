MSU Freshmen Who Jonathan Smith Anticipates Seeing the Field
Michigan State has a lot of talented freshmen who could make an impact this season.
The question is, to what extent? And when will we see them?
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith revealed at least a handful of freshmen who he plans to play in Friday's home opener against Western Michigan.
The second-year Spartans coach was asked if there are any freshmen other than Derrick Simmons, Aydan West, Jace Clarizio and Braylon Collier will be taking the field.
"Those four, you're talking about true freshmen out the gate -- (Jayden) Savoury, we'll kind of see how the game goes. Still up in the air," Smith said. "And that's the beauty of being able to play four games; we want to get those guys in games, whether they end up redshirting or not. So, beyond those four you listed, Savoury would be one."
Savoury was a three-star tight end from Orchard Lake St. Mary's. He was a name Smith mentioned in fall camp as a freshman who had stood out.
All five of these freshmen could be leaders of their respective position groups down the road. Here were some things that were said about some of the others back in camp:
Derrick Simmons
"He (Simmons) physically has the tools, and he's close to playing what you need to play in this Big Ten at the line of scrimmage. Smart, and he plays with great effort. I mean, he's actually a little bit more elusive for his size, (for) interior D-linemen. Elusive, he has a little bit of a pass rush game."- Jonathan Smith
Jace Clarizio
"Jace is really taking a step from where he was at in January to where he is now. He put on some good pounds. I think he's starting to understand the rigors of college football when it comes to off the field, academics, how you need to operate in a meeting room, and taking what happens in a meeting room and taking it out there on the football field. Let's be honest, he's a true freshman, and he's going to make mistakes and things are going to come up, but I've had that before, but I'm excited. It's a high ceiling for that kid from the athletic standpoint. Now, it's just getting into the day-to-day of being the best football player."- Running backs coach Keith Bhonapha
Braylon Collier
"He's a really good route runner for as young as he is. And he's got a good approach to the game, he's got a really good quickness, can take the top off. And the deal is -- his name has floated around some -- he's made some plays. Through the spring and this fall, he's made some really tough contested catches. And he's going to be a good player, man."- Wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins
