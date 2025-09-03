Defensive Keys to an MSU Victory Over BC
The Michigan State Spartans had a dominant performance on the defensive side of the ball last week en route to a victory.
Joe Rossi’s defense did not allow a touchdown and forced a turnover and a safety against Western Michigan. The Spartan defense looked aggressive, competitive, and cohesive.
Now, MSU’s defense will see the Boston College Eagles at home this Saturday night, and it is looking to get revenge for last year’s frustrating but self-inflicted loss.
The defense gave the Spartan offense every chance to win that game, but that group could not take advantage. Jonathan Smith and his team want to make sure they correct those mistakes this season.
So, what must the Spartan defense do to ensure the team has a chance to win and remain undefeated?
Let’s break down the three biggest keys to an MSU victory on the defensive side of the ball.
Creating turnovers
Last year’s rain-soaked game allowed the Spartans to force a turnover against the Eagles, but they will not be so lucky this time around.
BC did not turn the ball over against Fordham last week, and while that is not the best litmus test of how disciplined the team is, MSU must take advantage of its opportunities if the Eagles put the ball in harm’s way.
As long as the Spartans are getting pressure on the quarterback and staying disciplined in the defensive backfield, they should have a chance to force turnovers and give their offense a short field.
Defensive rotations
The team may not want to shuffle in as many bodies as it did against WMU, but it may be a good idea in order to keep BC’s offense on its toes.
The Spartans saw 23 players make at least one tackle. They rotated multiple players at linebacker and along the defensive line, keeping starters fresh and allowing several defenders to see the field.
While rotations may shorten against tougher competition, Rossi and Smith should keep that idea in the back of their minds.
Discipline on the back end
The Spartan secondary is a major X-factor that could determine how well the season may go.
The team was mostly lockdown against WMU outside of a few big plays at the beginning of each half. MSU will want to keep that going against a better group of offensive skill players.
If the Spartans are not committing penalties and letting receivers run by them, they should make life difficult for BC’s quarterback.
Stay up to date with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on what MSU has to do to beat Boston College when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.