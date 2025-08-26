How Many MSU OL Will Play Against WMU?
The Michigan State Spartans placed a heavy emphasis on improving the offensive line this offseason.
Jonathan Smith, Jim Michalczik and the rest of the Spartan staff knew how unacceptable last year’s offensive line play was despite multiple injuries on that side of the ball.
So, they went out and added multiple offensive line transfers, three of whom have a chance to be starters for this MSU team. An improved offensive line will lead to better offensive results as a whole.
WMU does not pose a major threat to the Spartans in the trenches, so they may take the opportunity to try out multiple linemen on Friday evening. Smith even said on Monday that he could see them "playing more than five" on Friday.
So, how many linemen might play?
The Spartan offensive line
The starting lineup is expected to be Stanton Ramil, Kristian Phillips, Matt Gulbin, Luka Vincic and Conner Moore.
Experienced guard Gavin Broscious could supplant Vincic at right guard, but that battle is still up for grabs at this point, and there is no leader in the clubhouse.
That lineup will see the field for most of the 2025 season as long as everyone can stay healthy, but against an inferior opponent, MSU could play multiple players. Expect both Broscious and Vincic to see some run against WMU.
The Spartans have intriguing depth along the offensive line, which is something they did not have in years past.
Former four-star tackle Rustin Young offers an exciting young player with a high ceiling. Young saw some action against Ohio State last season, only playing 19 snaps to preserve his redshirt.
If the game is in hand, would Smith or Michalczik consider giving Young more run so he can continue to experience high-level football?
Another former four-star who could see more snaps this season is interior lineman Andrew Dennis. He de-committed from MSU and joined Illinois before entering the transfer portal and re-joining the Spartans last offseason.
If MSU does not like either of its options in Vincic or Broscious, they could decide to see what they have in Dennis.
Rakeem Johnson is a player who played right tackle against OSU last season, holding his own against the Buckeyes’ talented edge rushers. Could he see action at a guard or tackle spot?
It would not be surprising to see MSU audition multiple offensive linemen against the Broncos. There will not be a full line change at any point, but starting its regular five and shuffling in four or five others at different spots makes sense.
