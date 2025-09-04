Smith Announces MSU's Scout Team Players of Week 2
Michigan State is getting ready for its second opponent of its 2025 season, Boston College, a team it narrowly fell to on the road last season.
With any week of preparation, a vital yet overlooked aspect of practice is the scout teams. The groups are made up of players who don't see much action on the field, if at all, but their roles in practice are pivotal, as they're presenting the looks that the team is expecting to see come game day.
On Thursday, Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith took to social media to announce his team's Scout Team Players of the Week for Week 2.
Here were the honorees:
Charlie Baker
Baker, a hometown tight end, was a preferred walk-on who joined the Spartans in 2024. The redshirt freshman was ironically named a Scout Team Player of the Week in the week leading up to Michigan State's meeting with Boston College last season as well.
Baker played at East Lansing High School, where he recorded 916 yards and four touchdowns on 55 catches in his senior season.
Mikeshun Beeler
Beeler is also a redshirt freshman, though he did see some snaps last season when he got in for three plays against Prairie View A&M. The defensive lineman was a three-star prospect from Chicago.
Keshawn Williams
Another redshirt freshman, Williams, a defensive back, came from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where he was a three-star prospect. He played both receiver and cornerback in high school.
Payton Stewart
Stewart is also a redshirt freshman. The young offensive lineman from Kelso, Washington, was a three-star prospect from the class of 2024 and was ranked the No. 3 class of 2024 recruit in his state by On3.
Terrance "Deuce" Edwards
Last, but not least, is Edwards, a freshman defensive back whose cousin is former Spartan wide receiver Felton Davis III. The former three-star recruit from Richmond, Virginia, committed to Michigan State a week before he signed with the program.
Michigan State's game against Boston College is set for a 7:36 p.m. kickoff on Saturday. It will be televised on NBC.
