MSU's Jordan Scott Appears To Have Transformed During Offseason

Jordan Scott seems to have gotten bigger over the spring and summer.

Michigan State has recently been releasing photos of each of its four incoming freshmen as they arrive on campus. All four are now in East Lansing, but one of the biggest takeaways from those posts hasn't been about the newbies.

Michigan State's Jordan Scott warms up for a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on S

When the team posted photos of top incoming recruit Jasiah Jervis arriving on campus, it showed him being greeted by Scott.

It only shows his backside, but Scott's arms and shoulders look noticeably larger and more defined than they were last season. If Scott really did bulk up, that would affect his outlook for the 2026-27 season.

Scott's Frame

Most freshmen, especially those who are not guards, are in need of some time in the weight room when they first arrive on campus. Scott is listed at 6'8" on the Spartans' roster , but just at 200 pounds. That was the same weight as 6'5" guard Kur Teng and only 10 pounds more than 6'2" guard Jeremy Fears Jr.

Wings are generally supposed to be a bit heavier than 200 pounds. Even though Scott was relatively skinny, he still threw his weight around pretty well. Scott usually got an offensive rebound or two a game, pretty much off pure effort.

Outlook Moving Forward

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) dribbles against Louisville guard Ryan Conwell (3) during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adding some muscle to the frame would only make Scott's blue-collar style of play easier to pull off. It will help him square up ball-handlers on defense, box out opponents for rebounds, and make it easier to fly in for rebounds and take the hits that come with it. It also just makes the wear and tear of the season a little easier to deal with.

That seemed to get to Scott a bit towards the end of the season. He got off to a hot start, averaging 27.8 minutes after entering the starting lineup in early February and scoring 10+ points in his first five starts.

Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott looks to pass during a game against the Detroit Mercy Titans at the Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Scott seemed to run out of gas in the home stretch, though. He finished in single figures during his final eight games and starts. Scott needs to improve his physical health. He's going to be getting more minutes than last year as a probable starter once the season starts.

It's definitely a sign that we're deep into the offseason when I'm hyper-analyzing photos the basketball team posts online. Regardless, it's a nice sign that Scott has been putting in the work to better himself lately and that he might be in line for a big sophomore campaign .

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott (6) dribbles and looks to pass as North Dakota State Bison guard Andy Stefonowicz (5) defends during the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images