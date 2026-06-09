Why Jasiah Jervis Gives MSU Something it Desperately Needed
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Michigan State is using its freshman class to address several important issues from last season.
One of the biggest problems during the 2025-26 campaign was the lack of a reliable two-guard. The Spartans had four different players start at the position at some point last year. None of them truly stuck.
Incoming freshman guard Jasiah Jervis is hoping to be the person who solves that problem for 2026-27. There is plenty of reason to believe that Jervis can be the shooting guard MSU has desperately needed to pair with Jeremy Fears Jr.
Jervis' Recruitment
Jervis is the top player in the Spartans' highly touted recruiting class. He's ranked 31st overall on the 247Sports Composite and is achingly close to getting five-star status. Center Ethan Taylor is ranked 38th overall, guard Carlos Medlock Jr. is 50th, and forward Julius Avent is 87th.
There hasn't been a guard to come to Michigan State ranked this high since Max Christie. Jervis is ranked above where Jase Richardson and Fears were coming out of high school. He's the ninth-best overall recruit Tom Izzo has landed in the 247Sports era that spans back to 2000.
Jervis ended up choosing MSU over N.C. State, Pitt, Illinois, and Tennessee coming out of Archbishop Stepinac in New York. He also had offers from Florida, Michigan, Texas, and several other Power Four programs.
Fit at Michigan State
One of the things the Spartans had to overcome last year was that everything went through Fears. Sure, he's perhaps the best point guard in the sport, but it made Michigan State pretty one-dimensional at times. Divine Ugochukwu was the only shooting guard option who was really trusted to handle the ball a lot. The lack of real ball-handlers especially became an issue when he suffered a season-ending foot injury.
Jervis can become a serious upgrade at that spot. He's a more gifted scorer than Ugochukwu and somebody who should fit very well next to Fears. Jervis probably won't break down defenders and do it himself the way Richardson did two years ago, but he's still the versatile option at the two MSU was missing last season.
The Spartans sort of just had pieces at the two last season. Ugochukwu provided defense. Kur Teng provided shooting. Trey Fort was also considered mostly a shooter. Jordan Scott was pretty effective and will get minutes at the two again, but he's still a work in progress on the offensive end if he wants to be a guard at the next level. None of them were volume scorers, though.
Jervis can be that. Too much pressure was on Fears last season. Bringing in Jervis, a guy with enough length to be effective on defense, a good shooter, and a crafty scorer, will take some of that pressure off. That will free everybody up a little more.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika