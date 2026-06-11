Start Date for Annual Moneyball Pro-Am, Featuring MSU Players, Announced

Some early chances for Michigan State fans to catch members of the Spartans in action are getting closer.

On Tuesday, Moneyball Sportswear announced on social media that its annual Pro-Am season will officially begin on Tuesday, June 23. Games will be held at Holt High School every Tuesday and Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

It’s almost that time! We are officially 2 weeks away from the 21st year of the Moneyball Pro-Am. Come out and see some of your favorite athletes compete this summer every Tuesday and Thursday evening starting June 23rd at Holt High School.. Let’s Goooo!!#MoneyballProAm pic.twitter.com/QzOmNR7bNM — Moneyball Sportswear (@iamMoneyball) June 9, 2026

What Pro-Am Means for MSU

This event is always a staple for the Lansing-area community because every (healthy) MSU player plays in it every year. It gives the fanbase a much earlier preview of each athlete than most fanbases get, for one. In addition, it's been free to attend, which makes it a very affordable and family-friendly event. The whole thing usually lasts a little more than a month, going until late July or early August.

Most players are spread out, so most teams in the upstart league have one or two current Spartans on them at a time. Last year's champion, Tri-Star Trust, had Jeremy Fears Jr. and Carson Cooper together. This year will be the 21st season of Moneyball.

Dream Pairings in Moneyball

Team Motorcars and Michigan State's Coen Carr dunks against Team Fargo during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Holt High School. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One can only imagine that Tom Izzo has a lot of influence over who plays together on each team. It doesn't feel coincidental that Fears and Cooper were together last summer, which gave them the time to get live reps and work together to become another formidable alley-oop duo.

This season, I think I'd like to see Fears paired up with either Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke or incoming freshman Jasiah Jervis . Fears and Bonke would be a fun and productive matchup for the same reasons why Fears and Cooper were together last year: to work together and gain chemistry in the pick-and-roll.

Michigan State and Team Motorcars' Jeremy Fears Jr. looks on in the game against Team Goodfellas on Thursday, June 27, 2024, during the Moneyball Pro-Am at Holt High School. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jervis would make sense, too, because Fears and he will be another duo that will need to develop chemistry together. Fears will still be leading the way as point guard, but Jervis is a more natural scorer than any of the shooting guards that MSU had last season. Making them teammates will be a great way for them to work out how minutes together on the court will go.

It would also be fun if freshmen Carlos Medlock Jr. and Ethan Taylor were put together. This is the pick-and-roll duo of the future for the Spartans, and they'll both play roles this season, too. Izzo might hesitate to put two freshmen together for Moneyball when the basketball isn't exactly as structured or intense as a February Big Ten game, but it would certainly be a bit of fun.

Team Snipes and Michigan State's Jordan Scott moves the ball against Team Motorcars during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Holt High School. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images