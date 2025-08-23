MSU's Joshua Eaton Can Have Big Game vs. WMU
Michigan State cornerback Joshua Eaton has been the talk of the coaching staff since he arrived in December.
The former Oklahoma and Texas State defensive back quickly took the CB1 mantle and will be a major part of what Jonathan Smith and Blue Adams want to do on that side of the ball.
MSU takes on the Western Michigan Broncos next Friday, and Spartan fans hope Smith’s squad will start the season on the right note with a victory.
The Spartans had some nice moments on defense last season, but that unit struggled overall. Smith and his staff hope that by bringing in impact transfers like Eaton, things will change in 2025.
Eaton has a chance to have a big game against the Broncos and introduce himself to the college football world.
Will he break out in the Spartans’ first game of the season? Let’s break down why this is a possibility.
Why Eaton will be eatin'
The Broncos lose their top two receivers from last season, Kenneth Womack and Anthony Sambucci, so they no longer have the experienced pass-catchers they had before. If those two had been playing in this game, Eaton might have had a bigger challenge in front of him.
However, since WMU will send out less seasoned perimeter weapons, Eaton can use his experience to his advantage. Don’t expect that whoever the Broncos trot out at wide receiver will cause him many problems.
The Broncos’ best returning pass-catcher is tight end Blake Bosma, but Eaton likely will not often see him in one-on-one matchups. Bosma is versatile and can line up outside, but don’t expect to see those two across from each other much on Friday night.
Whoever WMU’s top receiver is, Eaton will shadow them, and he has a good chance of shutting them down. The Broncos will send a new, unnamed quarterback out, too, so Eaton has a great chance of baiting throws and jumping in front of passes.
Eaton is a tall, athletic, physical cornerback who can thrive in a game environment like this. Do not be surprised to hear his name called often as a defender making multiple plays for the Spartans.
MSU fans will hope that once Eaton has a big game against WMU, he can carry that momentum into the Boston College showdown.
