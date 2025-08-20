Second-Year MSU Players Who Will Break Out in 2025
Jonathan Smith did an excellent job filling the 2024 recruiting class when he arrived in East Lansing after taking the head coaching job.
The class was decimated due to Mel Tucker’s firing, as several commits backed off their pledges once the coaching change was announced. Smith had lots of work to do when he took over, and he brought in high-level talent.
Among that talent was the retention of wide receiver Nick Marsh, who became a priority for Smith upon arrival. Smith kept him home, and now, Marsh is expected to be the focal point of the MSU offense.
But which other second-year players will emerge as stars? Let’s break down three names who could break out in 2025.
Defensive back Justin Denson Jr.
Denson was another player who stuck with his commitment through the coaching turnover, and the staff rewarded him for it last season.
He saw the field for 159 snaps and totaled 13 tackles. Smith and the Spartan coaches showed faith in Denson against Ohio State, allowing him to play 50 snaps in that high-level game.
While MSU has competition at defensive back, Denson has a leg up on it because the staff knows how good a player he can be. Expect to see Denson rotate in at either safety or nickel.
Running backs Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis
This may be cheating slightly, but Frazier and Tullis have been so close throughout their short Spartan careers that neither has gotten a leg up on the other in the offseason competition.
MSU will lean on both Texas natives to carry the backfield, so we will see a lot of No. 7 and No. 5. The staff has been impressed with how both backs have progressed this offseason, and that progression could lead to a more efficient Spartan run game.
Will either running back emerge ahead of the other? If not, Smith and Keith Bhonapha will enjoy two capable rushers.
Linebacker Semaj Bridgeman
The Michigan transfer only saw the field on special teams last season, but he could emerge as a contributor on defense this season.
The former four-star was stuck behind more experienced linebackers last year, and he now has the chance to earn more playing time. He has developed nicely, and if the team wants to go with young talent over experience, they may call on Bridgeman.
MSU is strong at linebacker, but it would be even stronger if Bridgeman developed into a quality starter.
