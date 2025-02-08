BREAKING: MSU Football Lands Three-Star QB, Second 2026 Commitment
Michigan State is off to a much faster start with the 2026 recruiting class than the 2025 one. On Friday, the Spartans secured their second commit in three-star East Kentwood (Michigan) quarterback Kayd Coffman, as the recruit announced on social media.
Michigan State was favored to land Coffman for quite some time, as his 247Sports crystal ball predicted the Green and White since November. I spoke with the 6-foot-2, 185-pound passer in December.
Coffman detailed a strong relationship with offensive coordinator and then-quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren, calling the coach a guy with "cool energy." Coffman is the No. 37 quarterback in the class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, and the No. 12 Michigan prospect for 2026.
When the Spartans brought in Jon Boyer to be the new quarterbacks coach, it only enhanced the relationship between Michigan State and Coffman. The two spent time together during Junior Day.
"Coach Boyer is a great guy,” Coffman told SpartanMag. “He is a family man, that is something I really picked up from him. He talked about his kids and his wife, and how his son is involved. Also, just how he interacts as a coach and his philosophy of really teaching and how that is really what coaching is, teaching guys based on how they learn.”
247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu had plenty of praise for the Coffman pick-up.
"Coffman is nice to keep in-state. It furthers Johnathan Smith's initial declaration that the state and Midwest would be important to them," Trieu wrote. "He reminds me of past cerebral quarterbacks the Spartans have had like a Kirk Cousins who was also an in-state product. If all goes well, Coffman would not be immediately pressed into service but gives MSU a player who can develop for a year or two and with the way he thinks the game, he will be very prepared when the time comes.
"With this February commitment, Coffman can also now help recruit the rest of the class."
Comparisons to arguably the best quarterback to don a Spartans uniform notwithstanding, Coffman has received a four-star designation from On3. Stars on a profile don't matter, but intangibles and tape do. Michigan State has a good one.
Ohio ATH (tight end) Joey Caudill was Michigan State's first 2026 commit.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.