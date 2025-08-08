MSU Coach Breaks Down Each RB, Where They Stand in Camp
Michigan State has an important running back battle going on in fall camp right now, and each player in the room is looking to show what they can offer.
It's a young room, with lots of unproven talent, but now is the time when they get to make a statement and show why they deserve reps on Saturdays.
On Thursday, Michigan State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha broke down his room and where each player stands:
Cam Williams
"Chris Williams is a local guy. He's working to take the next step, continues to show up and work hard."
Jaxon McCaig, Redshirt Junior
"Jaxon McCaig is a kid, also a local kid, working hard. I think the one thing we've been trying to do is get him more ingrained in special teams and some other things there."
Zion Gist, Freshman
"Zion Gist is a kid from Illinois and he came in as an early enrollee last January. He's progressed nicely. I think, just like any freshman, all the stuff we're talking about, we're hoping that he continues to battle through. This was a long week. We got two more days left in it, but battle through the rigors of fall camp and being able to collect the playbook and execute it at a high level."
Darrin Jones Jr., Freshman
"Darrin Jones Jr. is a kid from Orchard Lake St. Mary's so we've been really pleased with. I think he has a chance as far as development to be a really special player. You know, you watch him run the ball in individual, he gets some reps here and there and it's been exciting to watch him move."
Jace Clarizio, Freshman
"Jace is really taking a step from where he was at in January to where he is now. He put on some good pounds. I think he's starting to understand the rigors of college football when it comes to off the field, academics, how you need to operate in a meeting room, and taking what happens in a meeting room and taking it out there on the football field.
"Let's be honest, he's a true freshman, and he's going to make mistakes and things are going to come up, but I've had that before, but I'm excited. It's a high ceiling for that kid from the athletic standpoint now. It's just getting into the day to day of being the best football player."
Elijah Tau-Tolliver, Redshirt Senior
"Elijah Tau-Tolliver, who we've been talking about, transferred from Sac State, who came here in January. He's picking up the playbook. I think the one thing with him, we have to continue to see is, this is Big Ten football, and I think he athletically fits in there, but from where he was at, just kind of being the guy at Sac State, being able to push through and take that next step, he's done that nicely, but now it's continuous through the end of fall camp as we work into the first week, getting ready for Western Michigan."
Brandon Tullis, Sophomore
"Brandon Tullis, he's been here. He's one of the guys that had seven carries last year. You know, he's developed into a good-looking running back, but at the same time, he had seven carries last year. I think his strong suit, if he continues to run behind his pads like he has so far this fall, he has a chance to be special. I think the other thing with him is, you get a big back like that in some of the pass protection stuff and things like that. If he stays dialed in there, he's going to be an exciting player. He is hard to tackle."
Makhi Frazier, Sophomore
"Makhi Frazier, who's probably been one of the more consistent guys as a freshman up to this point, he's catching the ball well, he's running the ball well. I think that those three I'm talking about, Brandon, Elijah, and Makhi are taking that leadership role in our room, trying to lead those younger guys, trying to kind of push the effort level when we're talking about individual staying locked in the evening time, when we do those walk-throughs."
