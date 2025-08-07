WATCH: MSU's Elijah Tau-Tolliver Speaks After Fall Camp Practice
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State needed to replenish its running back room after losing Nate Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams this offseason.
It went out and added veteran Elijah Tau-Tolliver, who transferred over from Sacramento State, a player who brings experience to a room that otherwise doesn't have a whole lot of it.
Tau-Tolliver was an All-Big Sky honorable mention last season and will look to carry his success over to this level of collegiate football.
The redshirt senior back addressed the media addressed the media following the Spartans' practice on Thursday.
You can watch below:
Michigan State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha also spoke to reporters on Thursday. Below is a partial transcript:
Keith Bhonapha
Bhonapha: "That's a great question. I think for me, I enjoy coaching football. I was fortunate enough to do a couple of other things in life, with criminal justice and things like that. And I really feel like me being able to influence, develop and just kind of teach some life values is really important to me.
"And I've kind of found my groove in college football and with these players being able to do that with these players (on the) day-to-day. And I think about the guys that have influenced me, it's been coaches. So, I really feel fortunate to be in this position."
Q: How different of a fall is it when you have running backs who haven't been proven yet at the Big Ten level?
Bhonapha: "It's huge. I think you hit a couple things. I think guys that are unproven -- I think right now, if we talk about the right guys in the room, we got 14 reps of offense between all eight for Michigan State. And it just puts a higher level of urgency on the detail. I say higher level of urgency, but at the same time, having to scale back for some of it to level 1, level 2. And then, some of these guys haven't experienced a fall camp -- I think about Makhi (Frazier) and Brandon (Tullis) -- experienced a fall camp where it's a true competition where I'm trying to take the next step.
"I think about Jace Clarizio, where this is his first college fall camp, and just like Zion Gist. So, these guys are kind of learning, but at the same time, they're in the middle of it, so we need them to learn at an urgent pace as well."
