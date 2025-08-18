Longtime MSU Staffer Mannie Shares Takeaways from Scrimmage 2
Michigan State football held its second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, an important scrimmage as the team looks to get close to settling on a depth chart.
A person very near and dear to the program was in attendance Saturday, as the program's longtime head strength and conditioning coach, Ken Mannie, was back in Spartan Stadium.
Mannie took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday to share his takeaways:
"Great looking, well-trained athletes everywhere!"
If anyone knows what a "well-trained athlete" is, it's Mannie.
"Tough, physical interior play both sides of ball!"
Both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball are in tough position battles. You can be sure that the offensive line and interior defensive line are giving it their all in camp, as each player looks to earn their reps going into Week 1.
"Thumpers at LB!"
This is a deep room, headlined by three veterans in Jordan Hall, Wayne Matthews III and Darius Snow. This is the group that is going to dictate just how great the Spartans' defense can be this season.
"Legit TE’s!"
Jack Velling is expected to be one of the best tight ends in the nation. Behind him is Michael Masunas, who comes off a significant injury but will be looking to pick up where he left off last season before going down early.
"WR’s and DB’s fast, long, and skilled!"
Aidan Chiles will have no shortage of weapons to throw to this season. If both the wide receivers and the secondary have a similar skill set, that should make for great competition.
"RB’s quick, athletic, tough!"
The Spartans have a running back battle, but they could very well take a running back by committee approach this season. If Michigan State can get quality carries out of all those in the mix, the run game should be much improved this year.
"QB1…WOW! All talented!"
Spartan fans should love to hear this one about Chiles. If his performance blew away someone like Mannie, who had 45 years of coaching experience, the Michigan State faithful should be in for a treat this season.
"IMPRESSIVE LEADERSHIP!"
Mannie was Michigan State football's head strength and conditioning coach for 25 years. He retired in 2020.
