Bills Pro-Bowler Talks Up Former Spartan Star
Former Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman is entering a big second season in the NFL, one where he will look to build off a solid rookie season on a Super-Bowl-contending team, led by the league's reigning MVP, quarterback Josh Allen.
Coleman finished second on the team in receiving, totaling 556 receiving yards, while being tied for second in receiving touchdowns with four. He did it all while playing in just 13 games.
Now, with a full season under his belt, Coleman will be tasked with taking that next step, and it seems he's already put himself in a great position to do so.
His teammate, four-time Pro-Bowl offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, had high praise for the young receiver's jump when he spoke to the media on Wednesday.
Dion Dawkins on Keon Coleman
"I'm going to tell you the truth: It's night and day. It is night and day," Dawkins said. "It is night and day, or a sunny day and a storm, if you want to put it in any way. Keon is not the same player from last year, so the league better get ready. He is not the same guy. And as a teammate, I am so glad that he picked it up early because he is not the same player.
"And I'm just so glad that Josh (Allen) has him, as well as the Buffalo Bills. Because Keon has showed up in every bit of where we needed him to show up at. From training camp to being on time to checking in to dinner to checking in to lunch to being available, he's been a fully changed Keon. And I'm happy to be his teammate and for him to just keep learning because he is going to be special.
"And he already is, he already is. But this is Keon's time, and you'll see it."
Coleman played two seasons at Michigan State before transferring to Florida State for what would be his final collegiate season. He was the Spartans' No. 1 receiver in 2022, his final season with the program before gaining national attention with the Seminoles.
He would be selected by Buffalo in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
