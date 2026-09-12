Key Position Battle To Watch for MSU in Week 2

The Spartans don't seem likely to have any position battles going into Week Two, as they have strong number ones at almost every position. Cam Edwards at running back, Alessio Milivojevic at quarterback, Nikai Martinez and Jordan Hall in their respective areas of the defense, and even Rhys Dakin and Liam Boyd in their respective areas of special teams.

Almost all of those top players further cemented their number one spots, and only injury scares seem like they could knock players off their pedestals and open the door for someone new to get a chance; however, there is one room to watch in week two that still lacks a concrete top option.

The Room To Watch in Week Two

Michigan State’s Tre Bell CB Rodney Bullard Jr., left, catches a pass for a two point conversion as Toledo’s Armorion Smith defends during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Against the Eastern Michigan Eagles, especially if Cam Edwards aggravates his minor injuries sustained in Week One and does not get on the field much, MSU will have a lot of focus on the pass attack compared to last week, which could allow for some outlandish possibilities.

They will hopefully open the door for the deep ball, and allowing Milivojevic to really let his talent shine. But he can only do so much if his receivers are not at the top of their game, and it will be harder if he cannot find a clear key player to throw to.

Michigan State’s Chrishon McCray, center, runs after a catch as Toledo’s Israel Petite, left, and Mo Conteh closes in during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is the case with MSU's receiver room, as both Rodney Bullard Jr. and Chrishon McCray are at the top of their games but have produced similar output at their positions off of similar receptions. No set-apart wide receiver stands out, and week two might change that.

It will change, especially if the deep ball is adjusted for, but one receiver might be able to pull away from another because of the lighter defense they are facing in the Eagles, which will not last for long, as tougher games are on the horizon. But which one has the best chance at pulling away?

The Receiver That Will Pull Away

Michigan State wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. (3) celebrates a touchdown against Toledo during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While both receivers will have an equal chance, Bullard Jr. is the only one who has been able to score thus far in the season and is the one with the most targets in the red zone.

While that is not guaranteed to last, it could be an advantage in the position battle for Bullard Jr., though the only way to find out is to see what happens in Week Two for the Spartans.