MSU WR Room Still Looming With Questions After Week One

The Spartans pulled off a 30-20 win over the Toledo Rockets, and they addressed many of the issues they faced in the offseason head-on in the season opener.

The team solved things at running back, the defense generally improved, and the special teams unit looks poised to be much better after last year's massive losses, which will help achieve massive upsets in due time.

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, runs onto the field with the team before the game against Toledo on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yet the most confusing unit that MSU has, which is the receiver room, has not really gotten any major insights other than one standout player, but even that raised more questions than answers.

Who Is the Wide Receiver One?

Michigan State’s Tre Bell CB Rodney Bullard Jr., left, catches a pass for a two point conversion as Toledo’s Armorion Smith defends during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Statistically, the top wide receiver for the Spartans was Rodney Bullard Jr., who had a standout performance against the Rockets with seven receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown. He also nearly scored a second touchdown early in the game, but couldn't haul it in.

If he keeps playing at this level, then Bullard Jr. will be able to crown himself the wide receiver one, at least statistically, but there's one thing in his way: Chrishon McCray.

Michigan State wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. (3) makes a catch for a two point conversion against Toledo safety Armorion Smith (7) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McCray received more catches than Bullard Jr., but most of them were closer to the line of scrimmage, since he is a slot receiver and not mainly supposed to be a major deep threat that teams have to worry about.

He may have only had 69 yards, but he had eight catches in the process, and he could easily have more when the deep pass game does not work for Milivojevic. Week two will say a lot about who MSU's true No. 1 wide receiver is.

How Important Is the Pass Attack?

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) makes a pass against Toledo during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Spartans are supposed to be a rushing team, and they were when Cam Edwards could comfortably take the field; however, when Edwards wasn't on the field, MSU did a 180-degree turn and focused mostly on the pass attack.

Unfortunately, despite the high yardage among MSU's top receivers, the team scored only one touchdown, raising the question of how important the pass attack really is.

Sep 4, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) uns with the ball during the game against the Toledo Rockets at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is it going to be what wins MSU games, or will it always result in field goals, which is not going to be efficient enough to win against the toughest opponents on the Spartans' schedule?

Once again, this will be determined in Week Two and over the following couple of weeks. Until then, these questions will have to remain up in the air.