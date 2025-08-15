MSU O-Line Not About 'Taking Jobs'
Michigan State's offensive line battle is probably the deepest on the team right now.
Coach Jonathan Smith said this week that the program has "close to 10 guys" competing for a starting five spot. In some ways, that may be surprising considering who they brought in and who returns with starting experience. But if you know offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, you would know spots are always up for grabs up front.
While it's a "battle," the group has a unique approach to the competition as it looks to improve each week throughout fall camp.
"We don't really look at it as, 'I'm trying to take your job.'" - Kristian Phillips
"We don't really look at it as, 'I'm trying to take your job,'" said redshirt junior guard Kristian Phillips, a veteran who comes off a significant injury and is expected to be a key piece of this year's line. "We're just here really just competing, playing football with each other. And I feel like that's something that separates us from the whole conference, is that we're not looking to take over or be a starter. We're just looking to go out there and play football.
"And I feel like with that mentality right there -- because we haven't really had no issues where, 'Oh, I want to be the starting guy.' We're just going out there and just competing and doing our job and learning each day. That's all we're doing."
Phillips' fellow classmate, redshirt junior guard Gavin Broscious, added to that message.
"I mean, at the end of the day, it's going to be the best five guys that go out there," he said. "So, we don't know -- I could be playing left, I could be playing right, he could be playing right, he could be playing left. We just don't know.
"It's a battle every single day, but we can't play the numbers game. We can't play those games because that's how you sink as a player. I think the best way to go about it is not counting your reps, (but) stacking your reps as a player. And that's when you really see the results and taking the steps forward."
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the Spartans' offensive line battle comments when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.