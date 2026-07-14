MSU Legend Bubba Smith Earns Major College Football Recognition

Bubba Smith is one of the greatest college football players ever.

The staff at Sports Illustrated has recognized that fact. Recently, SI released a list of the 50 greatest college football players ever. Smith just graced the list at 50th overall and is the only player representing MSU on the list.

Looking Back on MSU's Dominant '60s Teams

Unknown date and location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Baltimore Colts defensive end Bubba Smith (78) during the 1969 season. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"A fearsome pass rusher and run stuffer, Smith was an immovable object against the run-heavy offenses of the 1960s Big Ten, helping the Spartans field the nation’s No. 1 run defense in 1965 and No. 3 run defense in ‘66," the article reads about him. "Smith’s ‘66 season, during which he was named a unanimous All-American while facing double and triple-teams from opposing offensive lines, was especially impressive."

Those mid-'60s teams showcasing Smith are the greatest in Michigan State history. MSU claims six total national titles, but the 1965 and 1966 titles are the only ones that the NCAA formally recognizes, according to the " FBS Championship History " page on its website.

Oct 15, 1966; Columbus, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan State Spartans defensive end Bubba Smith (95) in action against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith and that defense are the main reasons why the Spartans won back-to-back championships. The '65 team allowed just 6.2 points per game, and the '66 squad allowed just 9.9 points per contest.

Michigan State finished 19-1-1 those two seasons. The only loss was on Jan. 1, 1966, in the Rose Bowl against UCLA, the same team the Spartans had beaten in their season opener in East Lansing that very same season. The two touchdowns MSU allowed that game in a 14-12 loss were the most points conceded by Smith and the Spartans' defense all year.

Smith's Individual Greatness

Nov 20, 1965; South Bend, IN, USA: FILE PHOTO; Michigan State Spartans defensive end (95) Bubba Smith chases Notre Dame Irish quarterback (6) Bill Zloch at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports © copyright Malcolm Emmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith is still the first and only No. 1 overall draft pick in Michigan State football history, going to the Baltimore Colts right away in the 1967 NFL Draft. It's tough to truly measure just how dominant he was back then with stats since sacks weren't an official statistic, but becoming a No. 1 overall draft pick as a defensive end should tell one enough.

Some of the big individual accolades from his college career include: two-time First Team All-Big Ten ('65, '66), consensus All-American in '65, unanimous All-American in '66, and UPI Lineman of the Year in '66. What is still so interesting to think about is the fact that Smith wanted to play for Texas, his hometown team, but the Longhorns and the Southwest Conference hadn't yet begun integrating.