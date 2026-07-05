Several Historic MSU Icons Land on Exclusive National List

Some of the best players to don certain jersey numbers played at Michigan State.

On Thursday, ESPN released a list of the best players to wear all 100 different jersey numbers (0-99) in college football history. One Spartan was named the very best to wear his uniform number, while others were listed as honorable mentions.

Bubba Smith (No. 95)

Oct 15, 1966; Columbus, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan State Spartans defensive end Bubba Smith (95) in action against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Late MSU legend Bubba Smith was named the best college football player to ever wear No. 95. It's easy to see why. He's the only No. 1 overall draft pick in program history, he was a two-time All-American, and he helped bring Michigan State two national championships.

MSU wound up going 19-1-1 combined between Smith's sophomore and junior seasons. The only loss during that stretch was in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 1966, against UCLA. Michigan State still topped the Coaches' Poll. The next season, the Spartans went 9-0-1, tying Notre Dame in the "Game of the Century," and split the title with the Irish.

John Pingel (No. 37)

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One of the other players who was "considered" as the best among those to wear a certain number was MSU's John Pingel. He wore No. 37 for Michigan State from 1936-38, becoming an All-American and the seventh overall pick of the 1939 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

Pingel did a bit of everything for the Spartans. He actually held the record for most punt yards in a season (4,138 in 1938) for 85 years until Iowa's Tory Taylor broke it in 2023. Pingel could also run the ball and pass the ball. All-around athletes like that were more common before the platoon system made its way into football, but Pingel is still one of the greats. ESPN gave the No. 37 honor to SMU's Doak Walker.

OT Tony Mandarich (No. 79)

Sep 26, 1987, East Lansing, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan State Spartans offensive lineman Tony Mandarich (79) in action at Spartan Stadium during the 1987 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Also considered was offensive tackle Tony Mandarich. He was a dominant force for the Spartans during his time in East Lansing, being named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in both 1987 and 1988, and also being a unanimous All-American in '88.

He went second overall in the 1989 NFL Draft to the Green Bay Packers. ESPN named Nebraska's Rich Glover as the best No. 79 ever, though.

George Webster (No. 90)

Nov 1965; E. Landsing, MI, USA FILE PHOTO; Michigan State Spartans linebacker George Webster (90) in action against the Northwestern Wildcats at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player from those famed mid-'60s Michigan State teams, George Webster, is one of the best to wear No. 90 ever. He was a consensus All-American in 1965 and then a unanimous one in 1966, helping MSU win those two national titles. His No. 90 is retired in East Lansing, but ESPN considers Washington's Steve Emtman to be the best to wear that number.

Webster is also a part of that 1967 NFL draft class, alongside Bubba, in which four of the top eight picks come from Michigan State. Clint Jones went second overall, Webster went fifth, and Gene Washington went eighth.