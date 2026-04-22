Every First-Round NFL Draft Pick in MSU History

The NFL Draft officially kicks off on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

Michigan State football has had 324 NFL draft picks in its history, which ranks 17th among all programs all-time. The Spartans won't have any first-round picks this season, but let's take a look back at the past for those who did go that high. Below is a complete list of every such selection in MSU history.

Top-5 Picks

Unknown date 1966, East Lansing, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan State defensive end Bubba Smith (95) in action during the 1966 season. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

DE Bubba Smith (1st Overall, 1967, BAL)

Michigan State has generated one first-overall pick in its history. That is Bubba Smith, who went to the Baltimore Colts, where he became a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Nov 19, 1972; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Dolphins quarterback Earl Morrall (15) talks with head coach Don Shula during a timeout from the game against the New York Jets at the Orange Bowl. Miami defeated New York 28-24. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

QB Earl Morrall (2nd Overall, 1956, SF)

The first of four second overall picks in MSU history is quarterback Earl Morrall. He played 21 years in the NFL, won three Super Bowls, and was the 1968 MVP.

Aug 8, 1971; Minneapolis, MN, USA: FILE PHOTO; Minnesota Vikings running back Clint Jones (26) in action during the 1971 pre-season at Memorial Stadium. | Dick Raphael-Imagn Images

RB Clint Jones (2nd Overall, 1967, MIN)

Next up is Clint Jones. He ended up playing seven years in the league, totaling 2,178 career rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.

Sep 26, 1987, East Lansing, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan State Spartans offensive lineman Tony Mandarich (79) blocks Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Steve Gabbard (76) at Spartan Stadium during the 1987 season. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

T Tony Mandarich (2nd Overall, 1989, GB)

Next is Tony Mandarich, who never worked out for a long period of time in the NFL. He was a unanimous All-American at Michigan State and was nicknamed "The Incredible Bulk," but attitude problems, steroid use, and other factors derailed his professional career.

Lions WR Charles Rogers on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2006, at Ford Field. | JULIAN H. GONZALEZ, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

WR Charles Rogers (2nd Overall, 2003, DET)

Last in the string of second overall picks is the late Charles Rogers, who might be the best receiver in Michigan State history. Rogers had 1,470 receiving yards in 2001 and 1,351 receiving yards in 2002. Those are No. 1 and No. 2 on the Spartans' all-time single-season list. He didn't work out in Detroit, though, only totaling 440 career receiving yards due to injuries and substance abuse violations.

Green Bay Packers safety Willie Wood (24) romps 64 yards with this punt return at Wrigley Field. Packer teammate Dan Currie (58) moves in to block. Wood broke the 1964 game open with two big returns for 106 yards and the Packers beat the Bears 17-3 on Dec. 5, 1964, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. | S. Niels Lauritzen / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LB Dan Currie (3rd Overall, 1958, GB)

Next up is Dan Currie, who went third overall in 1958. He made a pair of All-Pro teams with the Packers, also winning two NFL Championships during the pre-Super Bowl era of the league.

Nov 24, 1991; USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Giants linebacker Carl Banks (58) in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

LB Carl Banks (3rd Overall, 1984, NYG)

Also at third overall is Carl Banks. He won Super Bowls in 1987 and 1991 with the New York Giants, and he also became a First Team All-Pro during the '87 season. Banks was a three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection at MSU (1981-83) and an All-American in 1983.

Jan. 11, 1970; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson listens to guard Ed Budde (71) on the sidelines against the Minnesota Vikings during Super Bowl IV at Tulane Stadium. The Chiefs won the game, 23-9. | Rod Hanna-Imagn Images

OG Ed Budde (4th Overall, 1963, PHI)

One great offensive lineman to come out of MSU is Ed Budde, who was a First Team All-American at Michigan State. He went fourth overall to the Philadelphia Eagles, but opted to sign with the AFL's Kansas City Chiefs instead after going eighth overall in their draft, becoming a seven-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champ. Interestingly, MSU center Dave Behrman went fourth overall in the AFL Draft that season, too.

Nov 20, 1965; South Bend, IN, USA: FILE PHOTO; Michigan State Spartans linebacker (90) George Webster in action against the Notre Dame Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

LB George Webster (5th Overall, 1967, HOU)

Fifth is linebacker George Webster, who started his career with three First Team All-Pro selections in three seasons with the Houston Oilers. Webster's No. 90 jersey is retired at Michigan State.

Nov 25, 1990; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots running back Jamie Morris (24) in action against Phoenix Cardinals defenders Cedric Mack (47) and Anthony Bell (55) at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

LB Anthony Bell (5th Overall, 1986, STL)

Wrapping up the top-5 picks is Anthony Bell. He played seven seasons in the league with the St. Louis/Phoenix (now Arizona) Cardinals, the Lions, and the then-Los Angeles Raiders.

The Rest

MSU's Plaxico Burress eludes Michigan defender Todd Howard, right, on a 68-yard pass play in 1999. Burress caught 10 passes in the Spartans' win. | David Olds / LSJ file, Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

FB Walt Kowalczyk - 6th overall in 1958 by the Philadelphia Eagles

RB Johnny Pingel - 7th overall in 1939 by the Detroit Lions

FB Clarence Peaks - 7th overall in 1957 by the Philadelphia Eagles

G Sid Wagner - 8th overall in 1936 by the Detroit Lions

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

HB Lynn Chandnois - 8th overall in 1950 by the Pittsburgh Steelers

WR Plaxico Burress - 8th overall in 2000 by the Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

T Jack Conklin - 8th overall in 2016 by the Tennessee Titans

WR Gene Washington - 8th overall in 1967 by the Minnesota Vikings

Nov 29, 2014; University Park, PA, USA; Michigan State Spartans cornerback Trae Waynes (15) is congratulated by linebacker Darien Harris (45) after making an interception in the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. | Evan Habeeb-Imagn Images

CB Trae Waynes - 11th overall in 2015 by the Minnesota Vikings

C Dave Behrman - 11th overall in 1963 by the Chicago Bears

Oct 19, 1969; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Green Bay Packers defensive back Herb Adderley (26) against the Los Angeles Rams at the Memorial Coliseum. | David Boss-Imagn Images

DB Herb Adderley - 12th overall in 1961 by the Green Bay Packers

End Bob Carey - 13th overall in 1952 by the Los Angeles Rams

Nov. 7, 1998; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan State University’s Julian Peterson, center, celebrates his sack of Ohio State quarterback Joe Germaine, right, and the forced fumble that the Spartans recovered | Lansing State Journal-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

LB Percy Snow - 13th overall in 1990 by the Kansas City Chiefs

LB Julian Peterson - 16th overall in 2000 by the San Francisco 49ers

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

DT Bobby Wilson - 17th overall in 1991 by the Washington Redskins

RB T.J. Duckett - 18th overall in 2002 by the Atlanta Falcons

Nov 21, 1976; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Billy Joe DuPree (89) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Fulton County Stadium. | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

TE Billy Joe DuPree - 20th overall in 1973 by the Dallas Cowboys

TE Mike Cobb - 22nd overall in 1977 by the Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 7,1987; E. Landsing,. MI, USA FILE PHOTO; Michigan State Spartans running back Lorenzo White (34) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans at Spartans Stadium. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

RB Lorenzo White - 22nd overall in 1988 by the Houston Oilers

WR Andre Rison - 22nd overall in 1989 by the Indianapolis Colts

Oct 15, 2000; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Rob Fredrickson (59) in action against the Arizona Cardinals at Sun Devil Stadium. | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

LB Rob Fredrickson - 22nd overall in 1994 by the Los Angeles Raiders

DB Darqueze Dennard - 24th overall in 2014 by the Cincinnati Bengals

Jan 1, 2014; Pasadena, CA, USA; Michigan State Spartans cornerack Darqueze Dennard (31) reacts during the 100th Rose Bowl against the Stanford Cardinal. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

G Joe DeLamielleure - 26th overall in 1973 by the Buffalo Bills

DT Larry Bethea - 28th overall in 1978 by the Dallas Cowboys

Oct 23, 1973; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills guard Joe DeLamielleure blocks Miami Dolphins linebacker Bob Matheson (53) at the Orange Bowl. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

WR Mark Ingram - 28th overall in 1987 by the New York Giants

DT Dimitrius Underwood - 29th overall in 1999 by the Minnesota Vikings

Aug 29, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Sparty, the mascot of the Michigan State Spartans takes the field at Spartan Stadium. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images