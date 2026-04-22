Every First-Round NFL Draft Pick in MSU History
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The NFL Draft officially kicks off on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.
Michigan State football has had 324 NFL draft picks in its history, which ranks 17th among all programs all-time. The Spartans won't have any first-round picks this season, but let's take a look back at the past for those who did go that high. Below is a complete list of every such selection in MSU history.
Top-5 Picks
DE Bubba Smith (1st Overall, 1967, BAL)
Michigan State has generated one first-overall pick in its history. That is Bubba Smith, who went to the Baltimore Colts, where he became a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection.
QB Earl Morrall (2nd Overall, 1956, SF)
The first of four second overall picks in MSU history is quarterback Earl Morrall. He played 21 years in the NFL, won three Super Bowls, and was the 1968 MVP.
RB Clint Jones (2nd Overall, 1967, MIN)
Next up is Clint Jones. He ended up playing seven years in the league, totaling 2,178 career rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.
T Tony Mandarich (2nd Overall, 1989, GB)
Next is Tony Mandarich, who never worked out for a long period of time in the NFL. He was a unanimous All-American at Michigan State and was nicknamed "The Incredible Bulk," but attitude problems, steroid use, and other factors derailed his professional career.
WR Charles Rogers (2nd Overall, 2003, DET)
Last in the string of second overall picks is the late Charles Rogers, who might be the best receiver in Michigan State history. Rogers had 1,470 receiving yards in 2001 and 1,351 receiving yards in 2002. Those are No. 1 and No. 2 on the Spartans' all-time single-season list. He didn't work out in Detroit, though, only totaling 440 career receiving yards due to injuries and substance abuse violations.
LB Dan Currie (3rd Overall, 1958, GB)
Next up is Dan Currie, who went third overall in 1958. He made a pair of All-Pro teams with the Packers, also winning two NFL Championships during the pre-Super Bowl era of the league.
LB Carl Banks (3rd Overall, 1984, NYG)
Also at third overall is Carl Banks. He won Super Bowls in 1987 and 1991 with the New York Giants, and he also became a First Team All-Pro during the '87 season. Banks was a three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection at MSU (1981-83) and an All-American in 1983.
OG Ed Budde (4th Overall, 1963, PHI)
One great offensive lineman to come out of MSU is Ed Budde, who was a First Team All-American at Michigan State. He went fourth overall to the Philadelphia Eagles, but opted to sign with the AFL's Kansas City Chiefs instead after going eighth overall in their draft, becoming a seven-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champ. Interestingly, MSU center Dave Behrman went fourth overall in the AFL Draft that season, too.
LB George Webster (5th Overall, 1967, HOU)
Fifth is linebacker George Webster, who started his career with three First Team All-Pro selections in three seasons with the Houston Oilers. Webster's No. 90 jersey is retired at Michigan State.
LB Anthony Bell (5th Overall, 1986, STL)
Wrapping up the top-5 picks is Anthony Bell. He played seven seasons in the league with the St. Louis/Phoenix (now Arizona) Cardinals, the Lions, and the then-Los Angeles Raiders.
The Rest
FB Walt Kowalczyk - 6th overall in 1958 by the Philadelphia Eagles
RB Johnny Pingel - 7th overall in 1939 by the Detroit Lions
FB Clarence Peaks - 7th overall in 1957 by the Philadelphia Eagles
G Sid Wagner - 8th overall in 1936 by the Detroit Lions
HB Lynn Chandnois - 8th overall in 1950 by the Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Plaxico Burress - 8th overall in 2000 by the Pittsburgh Steelers
T Jack Conklin - 8th overall in 2016 by the Tennessee Titans
WR Gene Washington - 8th overall in 1967 by the Minnesota Vikings
CB Trae Waynes - 11th overall in 2015 by the Minnesota Vikings
C Dave Behrman - 11th overall in 1963 by the Chicago Bears
DB Herb Adderley - 12th overall in 1961 by the Green Bay Packers
End Bob Carey - 13th overall in 1952 by the Los Angeles Rams
LB Percy Snow - 13th overall in 1990 by the Kansas City Chiefs
LB Julian Peterson - 16th overall in 2000 by the San Francisco 49ers
DT Bobby Wilson - 17th overall in 1991 by the Washington Redskins
RB T.J. Duckett - 18th overall in 2002 by the Atlanta Falcons
TE Billy Joe DuPree - 20th overall in 1973 by the Dallas Cowboys
TE Mike Cobb - 22nd overall in 1977 by the Cincinnati Bengals
RB Lorenzo White - 22nd overall in 1988 by the Houston Oilers
WR Andre Rison - 22nd overall in 1989 by the Indianapolis Colts
LB Rob Fredrickson - 22nd overall in 1994 by the Los Angeles Raiders
DB Darqueze Dennard - 24th overall in 2014 by the Cincinnati Bengals
G Joe DeLamielleure - 26th overall in 1973 by the Buffalo Bills
DT Larry Bethea - 28th overall in 1978 by the Dallas Cowboys
WR Mark Ingram - 28th overall in 1987 by the New York Giants
DT Dimitrius Underwood - 29th overall in 1999 by the Minnesota Vikings
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika