Spartans to Host Four-Star Center, Brother of Former Wolverine Forward

NEWS; #MichiganState will host 2026 four-star C Tristan Reed for an official visit on Sept. 20th, a source tells me.



More on Reed, plus confirming officials for borderline 5-star Maxi Adams, a top-25 center in Evan Taylor & another visitor:



READ: https://t.co/o1R4Qxtt8w (VIP) pic.twitter.com/EhFJEZAsAE