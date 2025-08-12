Spartans to Host Four-Star Center, Brother of Former Wolverine Forward
Michigan State basketball is set to host yet another highly touted prospect from the class of 2026, now nearing 10 total official visits from the class.
On Monday, 247Sports' Justin Thind reported that four-star center Tristan Reed will visit the Spartans on Sept. 20.
That makes five class of 2026 prospects to visit Michigan State next month.
Who is Tristan Reed?
Reed is teammates with Spartan commit Carlos Medlock Jr. and fellow four-star center Ethan Taylor at Link Academy. Taylor is another one of the Spartans' targets and is set to visit the program on Oct. 3. He has Michigan State in his top six.
Reed is ranked the No. 3 class of 2026 prospect in Missouri, the No. 8 center in his class and the No. 79 recruit in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The prospect is the younger brother of former Michigan forward Tarris Reed Jr., who transferred to UConn, where he won the Big East Sixth Man of the Year Award last season.
Below is 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein's evaluation of Tristan Reed:
"Physicality is Reed’s calling card. He’s long (7-foot-3 wingspan), powerful, has big hands, and seeks out contact on both ends of the floor. He’s a master of establishing deep position in the post, ducking in hard and showing an understanding of high-low angles in the process.
"He excels at sealing prior to his catch and gets easy baskets, even in the half-court, because of it. Reed also runs the floor hard, is quick off the floor as a leaper, and has a pretty good second bounce. He has decent touch over his left shoulder and isn’t a bad free-throw shooter (68%).
"Defensively, his college ready body allows him to bang effectively in the post and rebound in traffic. He put up good shot-blocking numbers (1.6 per game) with an advanced understanding of verticality, both on the floor and when leaving his feet. He can have some lapses when pulled to the perimeter, but also has pretty good feet which should lead to some versatility on that end of the floor, at least when defending ball-screens.
"The bottom line is that Reed is a high-floor big man because he has a college ready body, physical two-way style, and efficient approach playing to his strengths."
Michigan State offered Tristan Reed back in June.
