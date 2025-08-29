Live Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Western Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Football is finally back in East Lansing, and everyone is starting again with a clean slate. Michigan State, 272 days removed from the final game of the 2024 season, will open up the 2025 campaign against the Western Michigan Broncos.
This game begins Jonathan Smith's second season at the helm of the Spartans after a 5-7 mark last year. Lance Taylor is starting his third season in charge of the Broncos with a 10-15 overall record.
These Friday night games in Week 1 have been a tradition for the Spartans for about a decade and a half now, and for good reason --- since 2011, Michigan State is 12-0 on season openers on Friday nights and are 10-0 at Spartan Stadium. Three of those wins have come against WMU (two in East Lansing, one in Kalamazoo).
Western Michigan has shown the capability to hang around with Power Four teams recently, though. The Broncos held a fourth-quarter lead at Wisconsin in Week 1 last year and also only trailed by one possession entering the fourth against MSU when they last met in 2022, a 35-13 Spartan victory.
There were also three Big Ten vs. MAC games on Thursday, and all three MAC teams put up decent fights. Defending conference champion Ohio only lost by three points at Rutgers and Buffalo was within three of Minnesota in the fourth quarter. The only real non-competitive game was Wisconsin-Miami (OH), which was a still-unimpressive 17-0 final score.
Overall, MSU is 15-2 against Western Michigan in the all-time series and has an active 13-game win streak. WMU hasn't taken down MSU since 1919, when the Spartans were actually known as the Aggies of Michigan Agricultural College.
Against teams that are currently members of the MAC, the Spartans are a combined 47-6 (.887) overall.
"Counting on a record-sized student section this coming Friday that adds to our energy and creating a home-field advantage," Smith said. "We're looking forward to that. I think of some cool, unique things with the tailgate at Munn Field that's going to take place on Friday. So, just a lot going on to add to the excitement with this particular game and this season. I know our guys are ready to go out there with all the work they've put in."
