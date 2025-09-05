MSU's Recent Success with Running Backs
From about 2015 to this 2025 season, Michigan State has had one constant strength in its football program. Even when the rest of MSU's roster lacks strong talent, its running backs always come through consistently.
LJ Scott
Under coach Mark Dantonio, LJ Scott was a master out of the backfield. Scott led a college career characterized by his consistent handling of the ball. Scott did a good job blocking as well as receiving out of the backfield.
Obviously, Scott's best attribute was his running ability. Scott ran the ball a total of 610 times for 2,855 yards. He also had 25 rushing touchdowns in his tenure with the Spartans. He is ninth all-time for the Spartans in Rushing yards and attempts.
LJ Scott's most significant moment of his college career was rushing in the game-winning touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes to win the 2015 Big Ten Championship. This moment of grit and strength forever holds the hearts of MSU fans.
Kenneth Walker III
In 2021, the Spartans had themselves a gem in Kenneth Walker III. Walker wasn't known for his blocking, but his receiving and running were phenomenal. He was the main offensive scheme for MSU in 2021, his only season with the program, and opposing teams had to game plan around him.
Walker compiled 263 carries for 1,636 yards. That averages to 6.2 yards a carry, which is well above the average. Walker won MSU games all season. Specifically, the game against Michigan was when Walker scored five times and helped the Spartans mount a comeback against their biggest rival.
Nate Carter
In the first year of the Johnathan Smith regime, Nate Carter was a bright spot in what was one of the worst rush offenses in the Big Ten.
Carter didn't come out of nowhere, but he wasn't a highly touted prospect out of high school. He ended up being a powerhouse of a back who is also a jack of all trades and is used in almost all situations. In 301 carries, Carter gained 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns in his two-year career with the Spartans after transferring over from UConn.
