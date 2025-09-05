Spartan Nation

MSU's Recent Success with Running Backs

In recent history, one aspect of Michigan State football has stood out: its running backs.

Michael Woodworth

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III takes the handoff from Payton Thorne on a run against Maryland during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. 211113 Msu Maryland 147a
Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III takes the handoff from Payton Thorne on a run against Maryland during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. 211113 Msu Maryland 147a / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
From about 2015 to this 2025 season, Michigan State has had one constant strength in its football program. Even when the rest of MSU's roster lacks strong talent, its running backs always come through consistently.

LJ Scott

Michigan State Spartan
Nov. 18, 2017: Michigan State 17, Maryland 7, Spartan Stadium: In another rainy game, LJ Scott ran for 147 yards and two scores as the defense held Maryland off the scoreboard until late in the fourth quarter of a workmanlike home victory. Mark Dantonio, LJ Scott / Nick King, Lansing State Journal, Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Under coach Mark Dantonio, LJ Scott was a master out of the backfield. Scott led a college career characterized by his consistent handling of the ball. Scott did a good job blocking as well as receiving out of the backfield.

Obviously, Scott's best attribute was his running ability. Scott ran the ball a total of 610 times for 2,855 yards. He also had 25 rushing touchdowns in his tenure with the Spartans. He is ninth all-time for the Spartans in Rushing yards and attempts.

LJ Scott's most significant moment of his college career was rushing in the game-winning touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes to win the 2015 Big Ten Championship. This moment of grit and strength forever holds the hearts of MSU fans.

Kenneth Walker III

MSU
Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III runs by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jakorian Bennett during the second half Nov. 13, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. Msu Mary / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2021, the Spartans had themselves a gem in Kenneth Walker III. Walker wasn't known for his blocking, but his receiving and running were phenomenal. He was the main offensive scheme for MSU in 2021, his only season with the program, and opposing teams had to game plan around him.

Walker compiled 263 carries for 1,636 yards. That averages to 6.2 yards a carry, which is well above the average. Walker won MSU games all season. Specifically, the game against Michigan was when Walker scored five times and helped the Spartans mount a comeback against their biggest rival.

Nate Carter

MS
Michigan State's Nathan Carter, left, runs for a gain as Central Michigan's Trey Jones, right, closes in during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the first year of the Johnathan Smith regime, Nate Carter was a bright spot in what was one of the worst rush offenses in the Big Ten.

Carter didn't come out of nowhere, but he wasn't a highly touted prospect out of high school. He ended up being a powerhouse of a back who is also a jack of all trades and is used in almost all situations. In 301 carries, Carter gained 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns in his two-year career with the Spartans after transferring over from UConn.

Michael Woodworth
