Seahawks vs. Cardinals Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 4
A divisional battle between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks kicks off Week 4 on Thursday Night Football, and there is a relatively modest total of 43.5 in the matchup.
Even though oddsmakers at the best betting sites aren’t expecting a shootout on Thursday, there is still room for us to bet on some anytime touchdown scorers for this standalone matchup.
Seattle turned in a massive offensive showing in Week 3, blowing out the New Orleans Saints behind big games from Tory Horton, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kenneth Walker III.
Meanwhile, Arizona may need some new faces to step up in Week 4 after losing James Conner to a season-ending injury in Week 3.
Could running back Trey Benson step up and score in Week 4?
I have a few players that I like to find the end zone in this matchup and cash in at some plus odds.
Here’s a full breakdown of the best touchdown scorer picks for Thursday’s action.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Seahawks vs. Cardinals
- Trey Benson Anytime TD (+100)
- Kenneth Walker III Anytime TD (-145)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD (+155)
Trey Benson Anytime TD (+100)
Benson is a great target in Week 4 with Conner now out for the season, as the backup running back saw his snap share jump in a big way after Conner went down in Week 3.
Benson played a season-high 40 snaps, carrying the ball 10 times for 42 yards while adding three catches for nine yards on four targets. He played 60.6 percent of the snaps for Arizona, and I’d expect him to handle a major workload on a short week.
Conner had found the end zone in back-to-back weeks before going down in Week 3, and Benson should step right into a bellcow role against a Seattle defense that has allowed the second-most receptions to running backs in the NFL.
That’s a great sign for Benson having multiple avenues to find the end zone in Week 4.
Kenneth Walker III Anytime TD (-145)
Zach Charbonnet missed Week 3 with an injury, and he’s facing an uphill battle to play in Week 4 against the Cardinals, which could mean a major workload for Kenneth Walker III.
Walker found the end zone twice in Week 3 and has scored in back-to-back weeks, handling 29 carries and two receptions during that stretch. The Seahawks running back saw his snap share increase without Charbonnet in Week 3, and he should see yet another big role in Week 4 after getting at least 13 touches in every game this season.
Arizona has given up just one rushing score this season, but Walker’s role is too big to pass up in Week 4 – especially if Charbonnet sits.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD (+155)
Seahawks star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba found the end zone for the first time this season in Week 3, catching five of his six targets for 96 yards and a score.
JSN has been a monster in 2025, tallying two 100 yard games while averaging over seven catches and 100 yards per game through the air.
At +155, he’s by far my favorite pass catcher to bet on in this market. Arizona has only allowed four passing scores this season, but it has faced Spencer Rattler, Bryce Young and Mac Jones at quarterback.
Sam Darnold should be able to move this Seattle offense through the air in Week 4.
