Long List of Recruits To Visit MSU During Nebraska Game

Michigan State is set to roll out the red carpet for a number of prospects on Saturday.

The Spartans are largely looking ahead, with visitors from the classes of 2028, 2029, and even 2030 coming to East Lansing to see MSU face Nebraska . The following list of visitors was largely compiled from recruits announcing visits on social media, and some others are from the reliable reporting of On3's Jason Killop or 247Sports' Corey Robinson.

Complete Visitor List

Michigan State’s mascot Sparty takes the field before the football game against Toledo on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2027 Recruits

TE Warren Schweitzer - Rochelle, IL

WR Jace Cummings - Grand Rapids, MI

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

2028 Recruits

ATH Reece Gade - Rochester, IL

CB Kenneth Harris - Kentwood, MI

DB Austin Nelson - Kentwood, MI

DB Coretez Ball - Cincinnati, OH

DL Tatum Hill - Pickerington, OH

IOL Josh Baker - Detroit, MI

Aug 29, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; The Michigan State logo displayed on Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Camden Noe - Portage, MI

LB Isaiah Lefotu - Bakersfield, CA

LB Antonio LaLama - Romeo, MI

LB Cooper Beaty - Plano, IL

QB Grayson Thurston - Warren, MI

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic takes a snap against Eastern Michigan at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

QB Brayden Tillman - Traverse City, MI

QB Dom D’Agosta - Brighton, MI

RB Rayvon King - Oak Park, MI

S Que Hunter - Fort Wayne, IN

WR Mylan Griggs - Detroit, MI

WR Cordell Ball - Cincinnati, OH

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald arrives before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2029 Recruits

CB Kameron Lowe - Bloomfield Hills, MI

CB Javonte Williams - Wheaton, IL

DB Darius Hoze - Oak Park, MI

DL Tizie Abayan - Oak Park, MI

LB Macklin Nelson - Rochester, IL

OL Sonny Lefotu - Bakersfield, CA

Michigan State mascot "Sparty" runs with his flag during a football game against Toledo at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

OL Aiden Pilgrim - Davison, MI

OL Drake James - Olney, MD

QB Will Smith - Grand Rapids, MI

S Logan Moore - Brighton, MI

S Marcus Hayes - Detroit, MI

TE Max Giglio - Bloomfield Hills, MI

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Michigan State Spartans helmet sits on a bench during the second half game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

2030 Recruits

DB Kenyon Rembert - Grand Rapids, MI

Notable Recruits on List

Sep 12, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald lrunswith his team before facing Eastern Michigan Eagles at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One intriguing point is that Michigan State is still bringing in more 2027 prospects for game-day visits. The Spartans' class is largely complete, though a few holes remain.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central wide receiver Jace Cummings would be an interesting late target. He stands at 6'5" and holds offers from Boston College, Western Michigan, and Kent State.

Cass Tech WR Mylan Griggs celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Michigan City during the first half of the Amazon Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University in Detroit, Friday, August 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Glancing toward the 2028 class, Grayson Thurston and Brayden Tillman seem to be MSU's two main quarterback targets. The two of them are both in-state prospects, with Thurston being from Warren and Tillman from Traverse City. Tillman is currently a four-star at 328th overall and 22nd among quarterbacks on the 247Sports Composite ; Thurston is 547th overall and 40th among QBs.

Linebacker Camden Noe and wide receiver Mylan Griggs are two other big 4-star visitors, both also from Michigan. Noe attends Portage Central and is ranked 117th overall in the class of 2028. Griggs goes to Cass Tech and is ranked 273rd overall.