Long List of Recruits To Visit MSU During Nebraska Game
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Michigan State is set to roll out the red carpet for a number of prospects on Saturday.
The Spartans are largely looking ahead, with visitors from the classes of 2028, 2029, and even 2030 coming to East Lansing to see MSU face Nebraska. The following list of visitors was largely compiled from recruits announcing visits on social media, and some others are from the reliable reporting of On3's Jason Killop or 247Sports' Corey Robinson.
Complete Visitor List
2027 Recruits
TE Warren Schweitzer - Rochelle, IL
WR Jace Cummings - Grand Rapids, MI
2028 Recruits
ATH Reece Gade - Rochester, IL
CB Kenneth Harris - Kentwood, MI
DB Austin Nelson - Kentwood, MI
DB Coretez Ball - Cincinnati, OH
DL Tatum Hill - Pickerington, OH
IOL Josh Baker - Detroit, MI
LB Camden Noe - Portage, MI
LB Isaiah Lefotu - Bakersfield, CA
LB Antonio LaLama - Romeo, MI
LB Cooper Beaty - Plano, IL
QB Grayson Thurston - Warren, MI
QB Brayden Tillman - Traverse City, MI
QB Dom D’Agosta - Brighton, MI
RB Rayvon King - Oak Park, MI
S Que Hunter - Fort Wayne, IN
WR Mylan Griggs - Detroit, MI
WR Cordell Ball - Cincinnati, OH
2029 Recruits
CB Kameron Lowe - Bloomfield Hills, MI
CB Javonte Williams - Wheaton, IL
DB Darius Hoze - Oak Park, MI
DL Tizie Abayan - Oak Park, MI
LB Macklin Nelson - Rochester, IL
OL Sonny Lefotu - Bakersfield, CA
OL Aiden Pilgrim - Davison, MI
OL Drake James - Olney, MD
QB Will Smith - Grand Rapids, MI
S Logan Moore - Brighton, MI
S Marcus Hayes - Detroit, MI
TE Max Giglio - Bloomfield Hills, MI
2030 Recruits
DB Kenyon Rembert - Grand Rapids, MI
Notable Recruits on List
One intriguing point is that Michigan State is still bringing in more 2027 prospects for game-day visits. The Spartans' class is largely complete, though a few holes remain.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central wide receiver Jace Cummings would be an interesting late target. He stands at 6'5" and holds offers from Boston College, Western Michigan, and Kent State.
Glancing toward the 2028 class, Grayson Thurston and Brayden Tillman seem to be MSU's two main quarterback targets. The two of them are both in-state prospects, with Thurston being from Warren and Tillman from Traverse City. Tillman is currently a four-star at 328th overall and 22nd among quarterbacks on the 247Sports Composite; Thurston is 547th overall and 40th among QBs.
Linebacker Camden Noe and wide receiver Mylan Griggs are two other big 4-star visitors, both also from Michigan. Noe attends Portage Central and is ranked 117th overall in the class of 2028. Griggs goes to Cass Tech and is ranked 273rd overall.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika