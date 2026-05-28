Major Clause in MSU's Batt's Deal Triggered by Guskiewicz Departure
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Michigan State's leadership group is getting another major shakeup.
MSU's president, Kevin Guskiewicz, announced on Wednesday that he was leaving East Lansing to become the president at Clemson University. He turned down more money from Michigan State in the process and cited disagreements with the school's Board of Trustees as a reason for his departure.
Impact on Batt's Deal
Guskiewicz's decision will have a ripple effect. Most notably, it has a major impact on the current deal for athletic director J Batt.
Batt's deal with the school was signed last June while Guskiewicz was president. It takes him through June 30, 2031. Guskiewicz's departure makes it much easier for Batt to buy out his contract with the Spartans.
If Guskiewicz were still president, it would take $5 million for Batt to take another job. Since he's now going to Clemson, though, that triggers a clause in Batt's deal that slashes the buyout amount by 50%. Less than a year into Batt's deal, the number he needs to leave the school is just $2.5 million.
That's not a ridiculous amount for another program to pay off on its own. It's what Michigan State did to help get Batt; it paid just over $2 million to Georgia Tech to buy out his deal there.
This is largely speculation, but it's a pretty big deal when an athletic director's boss leaves. One of the big things Batt has been preaching during the first year of his tenure at MSU is alignment at the top. He had security in knowing that Guskiewicz picked him to do the job he's doing.
He's now likely going to wait an extended period before learning who his new permanent boss is, and there is absolutely no guarantee the new president shares the same vision for Spartan athletics as he does.
Necessity To Keep Batt
We're still yet to see how Batt's first major hiring at MSU, Pat Fitzgerald, will pan out, but he has done what he was brought to the school to do: drive revenue and donations. Michigan State announced a $401 million donation from Greg and Dawn Williams back in December.
A chunk of that money ($100 million) is also a seed investment in Spartan Ventures. That will be a company directly affiliated with Spartan athletics meant to maximize revenue and support NIL opportunities for the school's athletes. It's officially set to launch on July 1. Somebody will have to take Guskiewicz's seat on the seven-person board that Batt is a part of, too.
The Williams' donation was also a part of the "For Sparta" financial campaign. That has plans set up for renovations to Spartan Stadium, the Breslin Center, and several other landmarks around campus.
Batt has also said Michigan State is "open for business" for jersey patches, stadium naming rights, and other opportunities.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika