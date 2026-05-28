Major Clause in MSU's Batt's Deal Triggered by Guskiewicz Departure

Michigan State's leadership group is getting another major shakeup.

MSU's president, Kevin Guskiewicz , announced on Wednesday that he was leaving East Lansing to become the president at Clemson University. He turned down more money from Michigan State in the process and cited disagreements with the school's Board of Trustees as a reason for his departure.

MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz, pictured Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, during the Board of Trustees meeting. | Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Impact on Batt's Deal

Guskiewicz's decision will have a ripple effect. Most notably, it has a major impact on the current deal for athletic director J Batt .

Batt's deal with the school was signed last June while Guskiewicz was president. It takes him through June 30, 2031. Guskiewicz's departure makes it much easier for Batt to buy out his contract with the Spartans.

Michigan State University Athletic Director J Batt, right, speaks on stage with MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz during a panel discussion hosted by the Lansing Economic Club on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Guskiewicz were still president, it would take $5 million for Batt to take another job. Since he's now going to Clemson, though, that triggers a clause in Batt's deal that slashes the buyout amount by 50%. Less than a year into Batt's deal, the number he needs to leave the school is just $2.5 million.

That's not a ridiculous amount for another program to pay off on its own. It's what Michigan State did to help get Batt; it paid just over $2 million to Georgia Tech to buy out his deal there.

Michigan State Director of Athletics J Batt watches a play against Western Michigan form the sideline during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is largely speculation, but it's a pretty big deal when an athletic director's boss leaves. One of the big things Batt has been preaching during the first year of his tenure at MSU is alignment at the top. He had security in knowing that Guskiewicz picked him to do the job he's doing.

He's now likely going to wait an extended period before learning who his new permanent boss is, and there is absolutely no guarantee the new president shares the same vision for Spartan athletics as he does.

Necessity To Keep Batt

Michigan State University Athletic Director J Batt, right, speaks on stage with MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz during a panel discussion hosted by the Lansing Economic Club on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We're still yet to see how Batt's first major hiring at MSU, Pat Fitzgerald , will pan out, but he has done what he was brought to the school to do: drive revenue and donations. Michigan State announced a $401 million donation from Greg and Dawn Williams back in December.

A chunk of that money ($100 million) is also a seed investment in Spartan Ventures. That will be a company directly affiliated with Spartan athletics meant to maximize revenue and support NIL opportunities for the school's athletes. It's officially set to launch on July 1. Somebody will have to take Guskiewicz's seat on the seven-person board that Batt is a part of, too.

Michigan State Athletic Director J Batt, left, talks with MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz during the Spartans men's basketball game against Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Williams' donation was also a part of the " For Sparta " financial campaign. That has plans set up for renovations to Spartan Stadium, the Breslin Center, and several other landmarks around campus.

Batt has also said Michigan State is "open for business" for jersey patches, stadium naming rights, and other opportunities.

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI