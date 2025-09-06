Spartan Nation

Why MSU's Connington's Injury Could Be Inconsequential Against Boston College

MSU place kicker Martin Connington missed the season opener due to an injury, but will he play against Boston College undeterred?

Nathan Berry

Michigan State's Jonathan Kim makes a field goal against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Jonathan Kim makes a field goal against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

In the 2025 season opener against the Western Michigan Broncos, Michigan State was left without its top two kickers, Tarik Ahmetbasic and Martin Connington.

There was a lack of skill in week one, where Blake Sislo was denied a chance to kick a field goal and his replacement in punter Ryan Eckley, missed the mark. The game was not close, leaving MSU's kicking prowess inconsequential against WMU, but it's the opposite in week two.

Because the revenge game against the Boston College Eagles has the possibility of being a close, statement-making game for MSU, kicking accurately is essential for MSU, leading to the major question: Will Connington's injury affect his performance?

MSU, Jonathan Smith
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith talks the media on the first national signing day for college football recruits Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Conningtons Ability Regardless Of Injury

  • Connington has not played in a collegiate season since getting recruited to the Spartans in 2024.
  • Yet that no less speaks to his skills, as well as his ability to bounce back from injury, as his high school stat line is more than impressive.
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith talks to a referee regarding a call during the first half against Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Because Connington was ranked as a top 10 kicker in the nation by many sports analysis sites, as well as a top five by some, he was able to battle any physical harm that came his way during that time to be ranked that highly.
  • Furthermore, once at MSU, he impressed in training camp as well as in practice while he rode the bench in the 2024 season.
  • Even though he may be limited, and Sislo will still have to take up some of the workload, Smith has enough faith in the redshirt freshman to put him into the starting position as listed in MSU's week two injury updates.
  • His injury has not affected his play enough to stop Smith from pulling Connington out of the game, even under limited play, and therefore, there is nothing to be worried about unless something happens out of the blue.
MSU, Blake Sislo
Michigan State place kicker Blake Sislo (86) attempts an extra point against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Should something unfortunate happen, Sislo will have to carry the full load, and after going three out of three on extra point attempts against WMU. He will hopefully be capable with the full workload, and punter Eckley could take some of the pressure off of him should he be needed to as well.

Kicking will make or break MSU's Week 2, and Connington should still be able to perform well against the Eagles, but the Spartans have backup plans if needed and Smith's faith in his players gives faith to the fans that they will execute.

Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on recovering players when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Nathan Berry
NATHAN BERRY

Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.