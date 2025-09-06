Why MSU's Connington's Injury Could Be Inconsequential Against Boston College
In the 2025 season opener against the Western Michigan Broncos, Michigan State was left without its top two kickers, Tarik Ahmetbasic and Martin Connington.
There was a lack of skill in week one, where Blake Sislo was denied a chance to kick a field goal and his replacement in punter Ryan Eckley, missed the mark. The game was not close, leaving MSU's kicking prowess inconsequential against WMU, but it's the opposite in week two.
Because the revenge game against the Boston College Eagles has the possibility of being a close, statement-making game for MSU, kicking accurately is essential for MSU, leading to the major question: Will Connington's injury affect his performance?
Conningtons Ability Regardless Of Injury
- Connington has not played in a collegiate season since getting recruited to the Spartans in 2024.
- Yet that no less speaks to his skills, as well as his ability to bounce back from injury, as his high school stat line is more than impressive.
- Because Connington was ranked as a top 10 kicker in the nation by many sports analysis sites, as well as a top five by some, he was able to battle any physical harm that came his way during that time to be ranked that highly.
- Furthermore, once at MSU, he impressed in training camp as well as in practice while he rode the bench in the 2024 season.
- Even though he may be limited, and Sislo will still have to take up some of the workload, Smith has enough faith in the redshirt freshman to put him into the starting position as listed in MSU's week two injury updates.
- His injury has not affected his play enough to stop Smith from pulling Connington out of the game, even under limited play, and therefore, there is nothing to be worried about unless something happens out of the blue.
Should something unfortunate happen, Sislo will have to carry the full load, and after going three out of three on extra point attempts against WMU. He will hopefully be capable with the full workload, and punter Eckley could take some of the pressure off of him should he be needed to as well.
Kicking will make or break MSU's Week 2, and Connington should still be able to perform well against the Eagles, but the Spartans have backup plans if needed and Smith's faith in his players gives faith to the fans that they will execute.
