2025 Heisman Trophy Odds (Arch Manning Leads the Field With New Starting Gig at Texas)
College football is on the horizon which means it’s already time to start handicapping its most prestigious award.
At the top of the oddsboard is Arch Manning (+700), who enters his first full season as Texas's starting quarterback, the heavy favorite for the Heisman. Despite limited action last year — just two starts and under 100 pass attempts — Manning impressed with a 26-for-31, 325-yard, two-touchdown performance against Mississippi State in 2024. With Manning's pedigree as a top recruit, the Longhorns are betting big on him delivering a prolific year. A likely a strong piece of proof will come under the lights of their early matchup against Ohio State.
At +800, Garrett Nussmeier of LSU carries both hype and pressure into his senior season. After passing for over 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024, Nussmeier is widely seen as a Heisman favorite, especially considering LSU is 17/1 to win the National Championship.
Cade Klubnik (+900) arrives at Clemson with momentum after a stellar junior year: 3,639 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and seven more rushing scores. With Clemson retaining key receivers and Klubnik’s dual-threat game warming up behind him, he has the tool set to dominate ACC defenses — and if he sharpens his deep-game instincts, the Tigers quarterback could easily jump as a frontrunner to win.
Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith (+1300) offers a far more unconventional angle: a non-quarterback with rare upside. As a national champion and 2024 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, he shattered freshman records — 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns — and starred as the Rose Bowl MVP. With Ohio State’s offense funneling through him, Smith’s odds reflect a growing belief that he could usurp the QBs to win.
Drew Allar (+1400), the leading man in State College, returns as Penn State’s third-year starter with playoff experience after a CFP semifinal run in 2024. His size, poise and familiarity with the offense under Matt Canada give him a polished edge over rawer rivals. The only thing is that his statistical consistency has wavered — he’s flashed brilliance but struggled to sustain it week in, week out.
Among the sleepers, Ty Simpson (+2900) and Julian Sayin (+1500) are under my spotlight. Simpson, at Alabama (11/1), will be key in shifting back to a more pass-heavy offense, so I could see him grabbing more spotlight and putting up the numbers to meet those long odds.
Sayin steps in at Ohio State (6/1) after Kyle McCord departed to give the Buckeyes continuity at QB. Ohio State remains a national force, and Sayin’s accuracy and poise could yield a quietly remarkable season that swings eyes his way.
Here are the top 25 candidates on the odds board to win the Heisman in 2025.
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Arch Manning (Texas): +700
- Garrett Nussmeier (LSU): +800
- Cade Klubnik (Clemson): +900
- Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State): +1300
- Drew Allar (Penn State): +1600
- Julian Sayin (Ohio State): +1500
- John Minzey (Oklahoma): +1900
- LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina): +1900
- DJ Lagway (Florida): +1900
- Sam Leavitt (Arizona State): +1900
- Dante Moore (Oregon): +2600
- Carson Beck (Miami): +2800
- Kevin Jennings (SMU): +2800
- Ty Simpson (Alabama): +2800
- CJ Carr (Notre Dame): +3200
- Ryan Williams (Alabama): +4200
- Austin Simmons (Ole Miss): +4200
- Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame): +4200
- Devon Dampier (Utah): +4500
- Miller Moss (Louisville): +4800
- Marcel Reed (Texas A&M): +5000
- Gunner Stockton (Georgia): +5000
- Fernando Mendoza (Indiana): +5000
- Avery Johnson (Kansas State): +5000
- Joey Aguilar (Tennessee): +5000
