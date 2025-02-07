EXCLUSIVE: Intriguing LB Target Talks MSU Offer
Michigan State recently offered Missouri linebacker Mason Marden, a fast riser in the 2026 class.
At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Marden, rated a three-star by 247Sports, already possesses the right measurables for major Division I college football. But for Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers Coach Joe Rossi to be truly interested, it takes more than measurables.
"It's length, it's athleticism and it's intelligence," Rossi said of his prototypical backer before the 2024 season.
The Spartans gathered and watched Marden's 2024 tape -- he registered 170 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and three sacks with two interceptions and four forced fumbles. They liked what they saw, and Spartans assistant linebackers coach Andrew Bindelglass extended the offer, Marden said.
"He told me they had a staff meeting about me, and they broke down talking about me and stuff, and they ended up giving me an offer," Marden told me. "They were telling me what they want to do development-wise and the defensive set they run, which is like a 4-2, 4-3, and where I fit into that scheme. They said they're just really looking for an athletic, longer backer, and that's how they said I really fit that for them. They really wanna get me down on campus and get to know me, continue building that relationship."
Marden said that his greatest area of improvement this past season was in his speed and lateral movement -- i.e., his sideline-to-sideline and coverage ability. That is crucial for an off-the-ball linebacker in Rossi's scheme. Especially for a Mike linebacker.
"From a physical standpoint, you got to have guys that are comfortable in space," Rossi said last fall. "You wouldn't even think that I would say that to start with the Mike, but the Mike ends up out of the box all of the time in three-by-one formations, and so the guy has got to be physical, and he's got to be able to stop the run, all those things, I got it. If you're getting recruited as a Mike, you gotta have that skillset, but you gotta be comfortable in coverage. Doesn't mean you're playing man-to-man on people all the time, but it just means you got to be able to go out there, play in space and function. So I think that that's something that's going to be big for us in terms of that position."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
