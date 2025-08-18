MSU Alum Ishbia Gives Blunt Message on Involvement with Suns, Mercury
Former Michigan State basketball player and Phoenix Suns/Mercury owner Mat Ishbia has received a lot of criticism in recent months.
For one, the Suns have plummeted from where they were just a few seasons ago, missing out on the playoffs this past spring after having a championship-contending roster for several years.
The Spartan alum also took a lot of heat with his hires this offseason, as many felt his judgment was being plagued by Michigan State bias, with the promotion of general manager Brian Gregory and the hiring of fellow Spartan alum Jordan Ott as head coach, among other hires. He has also since hired his former teammate, Michigan State legend Mateen Cleaves, as a player development coach.
But the general outlook for Batt when it comes to the Suns fanbase.
Mat Ishbia is going to be more involved with the Phoenix Suns and Mercury
What may infuriate them even more is that he wants to take on more of a hands-on role with the organization now.
Ishbia recently discussed this when he joined the "Southwest Bias" podcast with Greg Esposito.
“I’m going to be involved, of course,” Ishbia said. “And if people don’t want me involved, guess what -- they’re not going to want to cheer for the Suns or the Mercury because now I’m involved. You know what? The first couple of years we tried doing it a little differently, now I’m going to do it the way I believe, which is I'm going to trust my instincts, I'm going to get great people, we're going to set a vision, and we're going to execute consistently.
"We're not going to win every game, but we're going to do it the right way. The fans will be proud, the city of Phoenix will be proud, and eventually, we'll win championships here in Phoenix."
Suns can feel one or two ways about this. Those who despise what Ishbia has done since taking over ownership may want less control, as opposed to the complete opposite. But the true faithful should try to understand the vision he sees and what he wants to instill in Phoenix to bring championships to the franchise.
It's clear he cares, and that's someone worth believing in.
