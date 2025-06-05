MSU Alum Ishbia Hiring Fellow Spartan as Suns HC
Mat Ishbia is one of the Michigan State's most well-renowned alums.
The Phoenix Suns owner initially found much success when he first bought the NBA franchise, but lately, his club has taken a major step backward, failing to make the playoffs and ending a four-year postseason streak that began with an NBA Finals appearance.
Phoenix quickly parted ways with former head coach Mike Budenholzer and would then promote former Michigan State assistant coach Brian Gregory, who Ishbia played for during his time as a player on Tom Izzo's national title squad, to general manager.
Now, Ishbia is surrounding himself with another former Spartan staff member.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Suns are hiring Jordan Ott to be their head coach. Ott was a graduate assistant and video coordinator on Izzo's staff, beginning his tenure a few years after Ishbia had graduated from Michigan State.
Ott was most recently an assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this season. He was also an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers and video coordinator for the Atlanta Hawks.
Ishbia is reportedly trying to become more involved with the Suns. According to Gerald Bourquet of PHNX Sports, Ishbia sent an email to the Suns basketball operations team on Wednesday. In said email, Ishbia "stated that he tried 'running the typical NBA owner playbook' of 'hiring experts, signing checks and getting out of the way,' but no one was happy with the outcome."
It's clear Ishbia is holding himself accountable.
It would seem that the next item on the agenda for Phoenix is finding a trade partner for superstar Kevin Durant. Durant had been the Suns' first -- and best -- move of significance under Ishbia's reign when Phoenix landed the two-time champ in a blockbuster deal.
During his appearance on ESPN's NBA Today on Wednesday, Charania reported that "conversations will now begin to pick up on a potential trade of Kevin Durant out of Phoenix over the next two to three weeks."
Should a trade go down, it will likely be the move of the offseason, and if Ishbia and the Suns play their cards right, they could benefit tremendously.
Keep up with all your Michigan State athletics news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.