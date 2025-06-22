Suns’ Surprising Plan for Jalen Green After Kevin Durant Trade With Rockets
The Phoenix Suns offloaded Kevin Durant in a massive trade with the Houston Rockets on Sunday, acquiring a package consisting of Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick and five second round picks in exchange for the 15-time All-Star.
There had been some speculation that the Suns would look to reroute Green to a new team rather than make him part of their plans for next season, but a new report suggests that won't be the case after all. According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports, Green will be paired up with Devin Booker in Phoenix's backcourt in 2025-26.
Green is just 23 and could be a valuable piece for the future. He's coming off a strong season in Houston in which he averaged 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting at a 42.3% clip from the field.
Pairing him with Booker gives the Suns a dynamic backcourt capable of scoring at will. Booker averaged 25.6 points per game last season along with 7.1 assists, and could help provide some clean looks at the basket for his new backcourt partner.
Green is under contract for two more years and has a player option for an additional season, too. He's set to make $33.3 million in 2025-26, and $36 million in 2026-27.