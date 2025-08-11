MSU to Host Highly Touted Four-Star Forward
Michigan State basketball is at it again on the recruiting trail, securing another official visit from a highly touted prospect in the class of 2026.
According to 247Sports, the Spartans will host class of 2026 four-star small forward Maximo Adams for an official visit on Sept. 11. His list of official visits on 247Sports also includes Kansas on Sept. 19, Texas on Sept. 27, North Carolina on Oct. 31 and Duke on Nov. 8.
That's some tough competition, and Michigan State's pursuit of the prospect will be even more challenging, considering it is the first scheduled visit.
Michigan State offered Adams last month.
Who is Maximo Adams?
The prospect plays for the California powerhouse Sierra Canyon. He is ranked the No. 9 class of 2026 recruit in his state, the No. 39 small forward in his class and the No. 99 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Adams is the younger brother of Marcus Adams Jr. of Arizona State. He transferred there from California State University, Northridge, where he had an impressive 2024-25 season, earning All-Big West Second Team honors.
Below is 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein's evaluation of Adams:
"Adams was one of the biggest breakout players of the grassroots season, averaging 20.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game in EYBL play while shooting 52% from the field, 42% from behind the arc, and 74% from the free-throw line. He’s a true mismatch problem who can play multiple positions and score at different levels.
"While Adams has a very versatile offensive attack, he has a few clear weapons. First, he’s an exceptional mid-range shooter off the dribble. He can create space with his handle, but has very advanced footwork, both at the end of his drives and in the mid-post.
"He’s even a threat to make some tough one-foot step backs from 12-15 feet and now starting to makes threes off the dribble. He’s also a pick-and-pop threat to the arc, able to straight-line drive bad close-outs, put the ball on the floor in the open court, and make reliable decisions (1.5 assists to 1.4 turnovers). At his best, he’s also putting pressure on the rim.
"At 6-foot-7 with solid length, athleticism, and cut, he’s plenty capable of operating as a big wing, but probably best suited defending opposing fours at this point. That also may be the position where his offensive versatility poses the biggest mismatch and where his rebounding is best utilized."
