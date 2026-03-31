MSU Men's Basketball Offseason Tracker: Roster, Portal News
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This will be a huge offseason for Michigan State basketball.
The 2026-27 season has the capability to be "the year" if the Spartans make the right moves this offseason. A big chunk of the current roster still has eligibility, and with the Final Four in Detroit, it feels like the time for MSU to make a major push. All the player movement is being tracked below.
Current 2026-27 Roster
Italics indicate a player who has redshirted before. | Underlined indicates a walk-on. | Bold indicates a new player.
Seniors
F Coen Carr (6-6, 230 lbs; Stockbridge, Ga.) - averaged 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists last season.
Juniors
G Jeremy Fears Jr. (6-2, 190 lbs; Joliet, Ill.) - averaged 15.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 9.4 assists last season.
F Kaleb Glenn (6-7, 215 lbs; Louisville, Ky.) - redshirted last season due to a knee injury after transferring in from Florida Atlantic.
G Divine Ugochukwu (6-3, 195 lbs; Sugar Land, Texas) - averaged 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists last season after transferring in from Miami (FL).
G Kur Teng (6-5, 200 lbs; Manchester, N.H.) - averaged 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game last season.
Sophomores
G/F Jordan Scott (6-8, 200 lbs; Reston, Va.) - averaged 5.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists last season.
F Cam Ward (6-9, 230 lbs; Upper Marlboro, Md.) - averaged 5.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists last season.
F Jesse McCulloch (6-11, 245 lbs; Cleveland, Ohio) - averaged 2.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.2 assists last season.
F Brennan Walton (6-8, 230 lbs; Okemos, Mich.) - scored five points and grabbed five rebounds in 2025-26.
F Colin Walton (6-8, 230 lbs; Okemos, Mich.) - scored three points and grabbed three rebounds in 2025-26.
Freshmen
G Jasiah Jervis (6-4, 190 lbs; White Plains, N.Y.) - No. 26 overall prospect on 247Sports Composite, No. 4 shooting guard.
C Ethan Taylor (7-0, 244 lbs; Branson, Mo.) - No. 30 overall prospect, No. 3 center.
G Carlos Medlock Jr. (5-11, 165 lbs; Branson, Mo.) - No. 52 overall prospect; No. 5 point guard.
F Julius Avent (6-7, 220 lbs; Oradell, N.J.) - No. 81 overall prospect, No. 13 power forward.
Analysis of Incoming Transfers
No one has committed to Michigan State yet.
The transfer portal officially opens on April 7 and remains open for 15 days, though players can continue searching for teams after the portal closes.
Outgoing Transfers
No one has announced their intention to transfer or has transferred yet.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika