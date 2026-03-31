MSU Men's Basketball Offseason Tracker: Roster, Portal News

This will be a huge offseason for Michigan State basketball.

The 2026-27 season has the capability to be "the year" if the Spartans make the right moves this offseason. A big chunk of the current roster still has eligibility, and with the Final Four in Detroit, it feels like the time for MSU to make a major push. All the player movement is being tracked below.

Current 2026-27 Roster

Michigan State's Tom Izzo walks in with his staff against Louisville in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Italics indicate a player who has redshirted before. | Underlined indicates a walk-on . | Bold indicates a new player.

Michigan State's Coen Carr defends against Louisville during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Seniors

F Coen Carr (6-6, 230 lbs; Stockbridge, Ga.) - averaged 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists last season.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. looks on during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Louisville at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Juniors

G Jeremy Fears Jr. (6-2, 190 lbs; Joliet, Ill.) - averaged 15.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 9.4 assists last season.

F Kaleb Glenn (6-7, 215 lbs; Louisville, Ky.) - redshirted last season due to a knee injury after transferring in from Florida Atlantic.

G Divine Ugochukwu (6-3, 195 lbs; Sugar Land, Texas) - averaged 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists last season after transferring in from Miami (FL).

G Kur Teng (6-5, 200 lbs; Manchester, N.H.) - averaged 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game last season.

Michigan State's Jordan Scott warms up for a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on S

Sophomores

G/F Jordan Scott (6-8, 200 lbs; Reston, Va.) - averaged 5.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists last season.

F Cam Ward (6-9, 230 lbs; Upper Marlboro, Md.) - averaged 5.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists last season.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jesse McCulloch (35) shoots during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

F Jesse McCulloch (6-11, 245 lbs; Cleveland, Ohio) - averaged 2.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.2 assists last season.

F Brennan Walton (6-8, 230 lbs; Okemos, Mich.) - scored five points and grabbed five rebounds in 2025-26.

F Colin Walton (6-8, 230 lbs; Okemos, Mich.) - scored three points and grabbed three rebounds in 2025-26.

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis (25) during game against Iona during CHSAA AA quarterfinal at Fordham University in the Bronx March 1, 2026. Stepinac won the game 67-51. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freshmen

G Jasiah Jervis (6-4, 190 lbs; White Plains, N.Y.) - No. 26 overall prospect on 247Sports Composite, No. 4 shooting guard.

C Ethan Taylor (7-0, 244 lbs; Branson, Mo.) - No. 30 overall prospect, No. 3 center.

G Carlos Medlock Jr. (5-11, 165 lbs; Branson, Mo.) - No. 52 overall prospect; No. 5 point guard.

F Julius Avent (6-7, 220 lbs; Oradell, N.J.) - No. 81 overall prospect, No. 13 power forward.

Analysis of Incoming Transfers

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shakes the hand of an Ohio State assistant before a game at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

No one has committed to Michigan State yet.

The transfer portal officially opens on April 7 and remains open for 15 days, though players can continue searching for teams after the portal closes.

Outgoing Transfers

Michigan State mascot "Sparty" looks on during a game against Louisville during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

No one has announced their intention to transfer or has transferred yet.