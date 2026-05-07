Why Serious Role Awaits Medlock Jr. As Freshman at MSU

Life when Jeremy Fears Jr. is on the bench should be a bit easier next season.

Michigan State only had two Big Ten-level point guards last season: Fears and Divine Ugochukwu . Once Ugochukwu suffered a season-ending foot injury, though, that forced Denham Wojcik into action as the new primary backup.

How Medlock Fits at MSU

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. looks to shoot during a boys basketball open gym on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tom Izzo's answer for backup point guard next season is Carlos Medlock Jr. The Wayne, Mich., native is currently a 4-star prospect ranked 49th overall on the 247Sports Composite and fifth among point guards. Medlock just spent his senior season in high school at Link Academy, where he was teammates with fellow incoming MSU freshman Ethan Taylor .

Medlock is ranked below Taylor, but I think he's a more ready-made player for the Big Ten. Taylor has physical gifts as a big man that make him very projectable. Medlock is all the way up there despite being listed at just 5-foot-11. He'll be the only player less than six feet tall on the roster next season, but he's athletic enough to rise up and dunk on unsuspecting defenders.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr., left, shakes hands with Jalahn McClellan after beating Flint Carman-Ainsworth in the Division 1 state semifinal on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The main reason I think Medlock gels well with the current roster is that he is a gifted scorer. Fears is, of course, more of a pass-first player. He can score, but it's not the main thing he's looking to do.

Medlock, on the other hand, wants to score. During the recent EYBL season for Link Academy, Medlock led his team with 16.9 points per game. He shot 44% from three while also adding 3.1 assists per game.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Added Lineup Flexibility

Something I'd be interested in is the possibility of lineups that feature both Medlock and Fears. It wasn't uncommon, even before a more focused shift to the two, for Ugochukwu and Fears to play next to each other. Having two great creators and ball-handlers out there at the same time could allow Tom Izzo and his staff to draw up some creative offensive plays.

Even when it's just Medlock, though, there is plenty of reason to feel good. Michigan State was just 178th in the nation in bench points per game after being seventh the year prior. No one who came off the bench could really create their own shot, which is partially why MSU's assist-to-field goal ratio of 67.6% was so high at second in the country.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock dribbles up the floor during a Division 1 boys basketball district championship on Friday, March 1, 2024. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK

Medlock can give Fears a breather and be an actual threat to score the ball himself. He can do a bit of what Fears does and navigate around a few defenders, around screens, and somehow find a path towards an open mid-range shot or a layup. He can also stick off-the-dribble threes well, something nobody was really doing much last season.

Fellow freshman Jasiah Jervis can also provide some of these things, though he might be the starting shooting guard at some point next season, if not immediately. He'll probably be that third point guard option on the periphery.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock drives to the basket during the second annual Rocket Hoop Classic on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Westland John Glenn. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK