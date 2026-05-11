Two Incoming Spartans Invited to Team USA Training Camp

A pair of incoming Michigan State recruits are considered among the nation's elite high school basketball players.

On Friday, USA Basketball announced a list of 35 players invited to the program's training camp in Colorado Springs, Colo., with the chance to make the country's U18 National Team. MSU signees Jasiah Jervis and Ethan Taylor were on the list and were two of the 18 members of the high school class of 2026 to receive an invitation.

What Invitation Means

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis is the Journal News/ lohud Boys Basketball Private School Player of the Year March 26, 2026. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This represents a shot for Jervis and Taylor to make the team and compete in the upcoming 2026 FIBA U18 Men's AmeriCup, which will be held in early June in Leon, Mexico. Only 12 players invited to the training camp will qualify for the final roster. The training camp officially begins on May 21.

Ironically, Jervis and Taylor might be giving some future opponents a quick additional look at their abilities. Michigan head coach Dusty May and Oakland head coach Greg Kampe will help during the "opening phase" of training camp. Michigan State should wind up facing UM twice next season, of course, and Oakland is under contract for a trip to the Breslin Center in each of the next two seasons.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Roles Ahead of Jervis, Taylor

Jervis is a member of this coming freshman class with the most obvious opportunity to make a huge difference right away and potentially start. He's ranked 30th overall in the class of 2026 on the 247Sports Composite, marking him one spot shy of being granted five-star status. He's also the No. 5 shooting guard in the class.

MSU has needed another scorer to put alongside Jeremy Fears Jr. Jervis does just that and should alleviate some of the pressure on Fears last season, when it seemed everything had to run through him. Jervis moves well off the ball, is a solid three-point shooter, and probably is going to bring the most versatility at the two-guard position if a move back to the three is in store for Jordan Scott .

Center Ethan Taylor on an official visit to Michigan State. | Ethan Taylor / Michigan State Basketball

Taylor's role seems a bit more up in the air. He's not far behind Taylor at 34th overall on the 247Sports Composite rankings, but he's considered to be a more raw prospect. Taylor's 7-foot-0 frame with a 7-foot-3 makes him project nicely for down the year, but he has some polishing to do on the offensive end.

For now, it seems like the starting center spot belongs to incoming Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke . The minutes from Taylor and returning redshirt sophomore Jesse McCulloch off the bench will be one of the X-factors of the Spartans' season, though.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo yells at a referee about a call made during a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI