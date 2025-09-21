Spartan Nation

Why September Is a Crucial Month for MSU Basketball

The Michigan State Spartans are building chemistry before the season begins.

Carter Landis

Mar 9, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo huddles with Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images / Dale Young-Imagn Images
Much of the attention in East Lansing is going towards the 3-0 football program, but Michigan State fans should not forget about the Spartan hoops team. 

MSU is coming off a surprise run to a Big Ten title and an Elite Eight appearance. While the roster will look far different this upcoming season, there is still plenty of reason to be excited about this Spartan team under Tom Izzo. 

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo exits the court after 70-64 loss to Auburn at the Elite Eight round of NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, March 30, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025-26 basketball season does not start until the Spartans tip off against Colgate to begin the regular season. The team does have two exhibition games against Bowling Green and UConn before that, though. 

Fans may not know it, but this month is a valuable time of year for this MSU team. What can they take away from September?

Grind Week

Izzo has hosted Grind Week each September for the last few years. He welcomes former players back to campus to work out and pass down knowledge to the current team.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo hugs former player Steve Smith during senior day celebration at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Sunday, March 9, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Learning from players who have had success at MSU and in other facets of life goes a long way for the young men on the squad. 

Transfers

Team Faygo and Michigan State's Divine Ugochukwu moves the ball against Team Motorcars during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Holt High School. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans have also brought in multiple transfers this offseason, so this month allows them to get accustomed to life in East Lansing. 

Samford guard Trey Fort is expected to be a major contributor to the MSU backcourt, while Miami transfer Divine Ugochukwu will be the team’s primary backup point guard. They can use this time to get to know their new teammates and work through the Izzo system. 

Team Snipes and Michigan State's Trey Fort, right, moves the ball as Michigan State's Denham Wojcik with Team SPS defends during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at Holt High School. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freshmen

Not only can the new players begin to get accustomed, but the freshmen are finding their footing as well. Forwards Cam Ward and Jordan Scott form Izzo’s two-man class, and both have a chance to contribute this season. 

Michigan State's Cam Ward signs autographs during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Holt High School. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the time of year for the Spartans to build chemistry with each other, so when the season begins, everyone is on the same page and knows how to play as a cohesive unit. 

The national media does not have major expectations for this MSU team, but Izzo will always block out the noise and ensure his players don’t listen to it either. 

The Spartans are cooking in September. It will pay dividends when the season begins.

Mar 30, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo during the second half in the South Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Auburn Tigers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

