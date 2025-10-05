MSU Will Play to Its Strengths in 2025-26
The Michigan State Spartans are preparing for the 2025-26 basketball season with palpable excitement surrounding the program.
Tom Izzo’s squad made a run to the Elite Eight last season, falling just short of his ninth Final Four Appearance to a very good Auburn team. Izzo lost much of the production from that squad, but he has reloaded and competed with his rosters before.
The national media is not projecting MSU as a Big Ten contender this season, but Izzo has proven them wrong countless times. He has the chance to do so again this year.
If that is going to happen, the Spartans must continue to play to their strengths.
The Spartan basketball strengths
Everyone knows what Izzo’s brand of basketball is: Effort on the glass and the defensive end of the floor, and spreading the basketball around on offense with an emphasis on toughness at the basket.
There is no reason to think the Spartans won’t be an elite defensive team again this season. Led by Jeremy Fears Jr. at point guard, MSU will compete on that end of the floor and make life difficult for its opponents.
All of the Spartans’ starters, save for Trey Fort, are above-average defenders. Coen Carr has improved as a defender, as he does not bite on pump fakes or get overly physical anymore.
He still has room to improve on that end, but he is a plus defender now.
The Spartans’ bigs, Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper, will lock down the interior. Kohler has made tremendous strides on that end of the floor, while Cooper is an excellent rim protector.
Outside of Cooper, MSU does not have tremendous size, but that does not mean the team will not give effort on the glass. The Spartans always create extra possessions by fighting for rebounds.
Offensively, the Spartans struggled at times in the half-court. They did not shoot the three-ball well, which should improve this season due to new shooters like Fort, and improved jumpers from Fears and Carr should help.
The identity on that end of the floor should not change, though, as the team will still use its big men down low and apply pressure on the rim.
MSU does not have to change how it operates on either side of the floor if it wants to win games this season. What Izzo has done has worked for over 30 years, and there’s no reason to think it won’t be effective again.
