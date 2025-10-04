One Thing MSU Must Do to Keep Offense Efficient
The Michigan State Spartans are preparing to follow up on the best season the program has experienced in several years.
MSU won the Big Ten by three games and made a run to the Elite Eight last season. Many doubted if Tom Izzo was still among the elite coaches in college basketball, but he proved them all wrong again.
Although the Spartans have lost much of their production from last season, Izzo still has a good squad entering the 2025-26 season. Led by Jeremy Fears Jr. and Coen Carr, MSU has the chance to surprise the college basketball world.
What’s one thing the team must continue to do on the offensive end of the floor to maintain that level of success?
Applying pressure on the rim.
Michigan State's rim pressure
Rim pressure is one of the most important things the Spartans can apply in their half-court offense. Too many possessions were wasted last season when MSU would not get to the basket.
There are times when the Spartan offense looks discombobulated and nobody is moving with any purpose. It would lead to bad possessions and shot clock violations.
That has changed since Fears took over as the starting point guard, and self-creators like Jase Richardson helped last season, but with fewer offensive creators on this year’s team, the offense will rely on cohesive movement and all five players executing the system to the highest of its abilities.
Fears’ strength as an offensive player is rim pressure. He has an excellent handle and has continued to grow stronger as he gets to the basket.
Everything will be centered around Fears’ ability to penetrate the defense. If he is getting to the rim, there is a good chance Carr will be there for a backdoor dunk, or someone will be open for a three-point shot.
Carr is difficult to stop when he gets to the rim, as he is the best dunker in the country. He must continue to develop his handle, which will result in positive growth for his offensive game.
If the Spartans can get to the rim, the offense will look better as a whole. Multiple players must improve and continue to get downhill for MSU to be an effective offensive team.
