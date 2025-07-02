Michigan State Getting More Than Just Scoring With Trey Fort
Michigan State got a great addition in transfer sixth-year senior guard Trey Fort, a veteran guard who gives them shooting and athleticism in a backcourt that lost much of that this offseason.
But one aspect of Fort's game some may overlook is his defense. What makes him valuable in that department is not just the fact that he is a good defender, but the fact that his experience has allowed him to play in all different systems.
If you remember from Michigan State's matchup with Samford last season, the Bulldogs were pesky, testing the Spartans' offense each and every game. They continuously put a full-court press on Michigan State, making things difficult for the Spartans in what should have been a routine blowout against a mid-major team.
Now, Fort brings that same aggravating style to Michigan State.
"It might be an adjustment learning our new style here, but I love guarding," said the veteran transfer. "People want to take my game away, I want to take the player that's in front of me away. I want to take everything about their game away. I want to make their life miserable each and every night.
"I went them to, when they walk in, 'Man, I got to go against Trey. I got to go against Michigan State. I got to go against these guys.' I want them to feel like that.
"But I've played many different styles of defense. I've pressed 24/7, all game. I've done that. I've played physical defense. So, I can adjust, and I'm really looking forward to it."
One might wonder how that will translate to Big Ten competition, but Fort has experience playing in the SEC from his season with Mississippi State. He's seen some of the best there is, and like with anything else, defense only gets better with experience, and Fort has five years of it at the collegiate level.
Michigan State prided itself on its defense last season, and it's going to need to carry over that success into next season if it hopes to compete in what will be a stacked Big Ten once again.
