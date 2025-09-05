Biggest Non-Conference Wins for Michigan State in Recent Memory
Every single year, Michigan State schedules at least one non-conference game against a truly worthwhile opponent. Sure, there will be MAC teams like Western Michigan or FCS squads like Youngstown State on the schedule, but there's always a slot for a team from another power conference (or Notre Dame).
This year, that game is against ACC foe Boston College. The Eagles took down the Spartans 23-19 last year, which marked the third consecutive year that MSU lost its premier non-conference game. Washington (the Pac-12 version) marks the first two years of that streak.
With MSU trying to get back on a winning track against worthy opponents outside the Big Ten, let's look at some of the program's biggest wins during the regular season that are outside of its conference schedule in recent history.
2021: Michigan State 38, No. 24 Miami (FL) 17
In what is still MSU's most recent win against a power conference opponent out of conference during the regular season, the Spartans went down to South Beach and took down the 24th-ranked Miami Hurricanes on the road.
MSU only led by three headed into the fourth quarter, but the Spartans dominated the final 15 minutes, 21-3, to win by a final score of 38-21. The game helped serve as a statement from the 2021 team, which finished 11-2 and a Peach Bowl victory.
QB Payton Thorne helped lead the way in this one, throwing for 261 yards and four touchdowns. RB Kenneth Walker III also ran for a whopping 172 yards and caught one of Thorne's passes for a score.
2015: No. 5 Michigan State 31, No. 7 Oregon 28
This win is still one of the biggest wins in Spartan Stadium history, as the fifth-ranked Spartans outlasted the seventh-ranked Ducks at home. Oregon was coming off a national championship game appearance the year prior, with MSU losing a game in Eugene during that 2014 season.
WR Aaron Burbridge helped lead the way for MSU through the air, hauling in eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.
The Spartans also had two running backs perform well. Madre London ran for 103 yards, and LJ Scott got into the end zone twice and totaled 76 yards.
2010: Michigan State 34, Notre Dame 31 (OT)
Two words for ya: Little Giants.
In overtime against the Fighting Irish, MSU and Mark Dantonio opted to roll the dice and fake a field goal, rather than try it from 46 yards out.
What followed is one of the greatest plays in Spartan history. Punter Aaron Bates, who is usually the holder on field goals, stood up and looked to pass instead. He found tight end Charlie Gantt wide open downfield for a walk-off touchdown.
