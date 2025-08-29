How MSU's Future Opponents Fared on Thursday
Michigan State's 2025 season begins on Friday when it hosts Western Michigan, but other teams around the Big Ten already kicked off their seasons on Thursday. Two of them are on the Spartans' schedule.
Both teams were victorious, though the margin of victory was thinner than most would have expected from each of them.
Minnesota
Michigan State plays Minnesota on the road in Week 10. This game will follow the Spartans' home matchup against their bitter rival, Michigan.
The Golden Gophers took care of business against Buffalo in their season opener on Thursday, though they won by a rather slim margin.
The final score was 23-10, and Minnesota had a narrow 13-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter. But the Gophers would finish strong, scoring 10 unanswered points in the final quarter, including a 60-yard touchdown reception from wide receiver Jalen Smith to cap it off.
Notable stats
- Minnesota held Buffalo to 1-11 on third down.
- The Gophers rushed for 153 yards while holding the Bulls to just 44 yards on the ground.
- Minnesota committed just two penalties.
Nebraska
Michigan State will face Nebraska on the road in Week 5, following the Spartans' first bye week of the season. This will be Michigan State's second consecutive away game, as the first will have come two weeks prior against USC, its first Big Ten opponent of the season.
The Cornhuskers survived Cincinnati, winning 20-17. A 13-point second quarter from Nebraska made the difference in this game. Just like Minnesota's game, the Cornhuskers had just a 13-10 lead going into the final quarter.
A touchdown with over 10-and-a-half minutes to go would give Nebraska some breathing room, but the Bearcats would score one of their own with a bit over 7 minutes remaining. The Cornhuskers would manage to keep them from scoring again the rest of the way.
Notable stats
- Nebraska held Cincinnati to just 69 passing yards.
- Nebraska was 33-42 on passes, nearly an 80% success rate.
- Cincinnati rushed for over 200 yards.
Rather shaky starts for both Minnesota and Nebraska, but after all, it's Week 1. Nobody is going to look perfect.
